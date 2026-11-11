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In 2026, there are more ways to watch ESPN content than ever before. Viewers can always find ESPN and its fellow cable channels in pay-TV packages, including live TV streaming services like DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, but there are also digital ways to watch ESPN content directly without needing a subscription to these services.

Viewers who want a selection of ESPN events can subscribe to ESPN Select, while those who want everything they can see on ESPN cable channels can find it on ESPN Unlimited. But there’s plenty more to watch on the ESPN App than just what you can see on ESPN cable channels, including exclusive events and titles that fans won’t find anywhere else.

So, what specific exclusive content can you watch on the ESPN App? We’ve got a full list of the exclusive events you can stream on both ESPN Select and ESPN Unlimited, so check out all the sports you can watch with a subscription below!

What exclusive sports are on the ESPN App?

What exclusive content is found on ESPN Select?

What exclusive content is found on ESPN Select? What exclusive content is found on ESPN Unlimited?

What exclusive content is found on ESPN Select?

ESPN Select is the first of two subscription tiers now available on the ESPN App. It houses ESPN+, which means it has a ton of exclusive content from major American sports leagues, college sports, and more. Check out the exclusive events found on ESPN Select in the table below.

Sport or league Exclusive ESPN Select content College football Hundreds of games from conferences including the Big 12, American, Sun Belt, Conference USA and MAC College basketball Thousands of men’s and women’s games from dozens of conferences College baseball Regular-season games and conference tournaments College softball Regular-season games and conference tournaments College soccer Men’s and women’s games, including extensive conference coverage College volleyball Regular-season and postseason coverage College gymnastics Regular-season meets and conference competitions College wrestling Regular-season duals and tournaments NHL Out-of-market games through NHL Power Play, plus select exclusive national games PGA Tour PGA TOUR LIVE, including featured groups, featured holes and alternate feeds International soccer LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup, Copa del Rey, EFL Championship, Carabao Cup and other competitions Tennis Select coverage of the Australian Open, US Open, and Wimbledon Boxing Top Rank Boxing events Lacrosse Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) coverage Football United Football League (UFL) coverage Cricket International cricket matches and tournaments

In addition, the ESPN+ library inside ESPN Select offers a huge selection of documentaries and docuseries, including the full “30 for 30” library, titles like “Peyton's Places,” and an extensive selection of other titles spanning nearly every sport under the sun.

What exclusive content is found on ESPN Unlimited?

ESPN Unlimited includes everything found in ESPN Select, plus more live sports. Of course, viewers can find properties like “Monday Night Football” that can be watched on ESPN linear channels, but it also has content that can only be streamed with an ESPN Unlimited subscription — including live sports from The CW, which don’t stream anywhere else. See the exclusive content on ESPN Unlimited in the table below!

Sport or league Exclusive ESPN Select content The CW sports programming Select ACC, Pac-12, and Mountain West football and basketball games, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts series, WWE NXT, bowling, bull riding, volleyball, 2026 Arizona Bowl WWE WWE Premium Live Events, including major events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam Tennis Complete US Open coverage, including every match from all 16 courts