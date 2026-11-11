What are all the exclusives found on the ESPN App?
What are all the exclusives found on the ESPN App?
ESPN Unlimited and ESPN Select subscribers can enjoy a mountain of exclusive live sports, but what specific events are included?
In 2026, there are more ways to watch ESPN content than ever before. Viewers can always find ESPN and its fellow cable channels in pay-TV packages, including live TV streaming services like DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, but there are also digital ways to watch ESPN content directly without needing a subscription to these services.
Viewers who want a selection of ESPN events can subscribe to ESPN Select, while those who want everything they can see on ESPN cable channels can find it on ESPN Unlimited. But there’s plenty more to watch on the ESPN App than just what you can see on ESPN cable channels, including exclusive events and titles that fans won’t find anywhere else.
So, what specific exclusive content can you watch on the ESPN App? We’ve got a full list of the exclusive events you can stream on both ESPN Select and ESPN Unlimited, so check out all the sports you can watch with a subscription below!
What exclusive sports are on the ESPN App?
What exclusive content is found on ESPN Select?
ESPN Select is the first of two subscription tiers now available on the ESPN App. It houses ESPN+, which means it has a ton of exclusive content from major American sports leagues, college sports, and more. Check out the exclusive events found on ESPN Select in the table below.
|Sport or league
|Exclusive ESPN Select content
|College football
|Hundreds of games from conferences including the Big 12, American, Sun Belt, Conference USA and MAC
|College basketball
|Thousands of men’s and women’s games from dozens of conferences
|College baseball
|Regular-season games and conference tournaments
|College softball
|Regular-season games and conference tournaments
|College soccer
|Men’s and women’s games, including extensive conference coverage
|College volleyball
|Regular-season and postseason coverage
|College gymnastics
|Regular-season meets and conference competitions
|College wrestling
|Regular-season duals and tournaments
|NHL
|Out-of-market games through NHL Power Play, plus select exclusive national games
|PGA Tour
|PGA TOUR LIVE, including featured groups, featured holes and alternate feeds
|International soccer
|LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup, Copa del Rey, EFL Championship, Carabao Cup and other competitions
|Tennis
|Select coverage of the Australian Open, US Open, and Wimbledon
|Boxing
|Top Rank Boxing events
|Lacrosse
|Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) coverage
|Football
|United Football League (UFL) coverage
|Cricket
|International cricket matches and tournaments
In addition, the ESPN+ library inside ESPN Select offers a huge selection of documentaries and docuseries, including the full “30 for 30” library, titles like “Peyton's Places,” and an extensive selection of other titles spanning nearly every sport under the sun.
What exclusive content is found on ESPN Unlimited?
ESPN Unlimited includes everything found in ESPN Select, plus more live sports. Of course, viewers can find properties like “Monday Night Football” that can be watched on ESPN linear channels, but it also has content that can only be streamed with an ESPN Unlimited subscription — including live sports from The CW, which don’t stream anywhere else. See the exclusive content on ESPN Unlimited in the table below!
|Sport or league
|Exclusive ESPN Select content
|The CW sports programming
|Select ACC, Pac-12, and Mountain West football and basketball games, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts series, WWE NXT, bowling, bull riding, volleyball, 2026 Arizona Bowl
|WWE
|WWE Premium Live Events, including major events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam
|Tennis
|Complete US Open coverage, including every match from all 16 courts
ESPN Unlimited
ESPN launched its highly anticipated direct-to-consumer streaming service on August 21, 2025. For the first time, this service gives sports fans access to its full lineup of linear channels without a traditional cable or satellite subscription.
Subscribers can pay the $31.99 monthly fee for ESPN Unlimited, which unlocks all ESPN linear channels — including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN on ABC — plus ESPN+ and ESPN3, totaling around 47,000 live events each year. A subscription may be purchased monthly or annually.
ESPN+ content is available as part of an ESPN Ultimate subscription; those seeking only ESPN+ can subscribe to ESPN Select for $13.99 instead.
ESPN Unlimited offers extensive coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, UFC, soccer, tennis, and more, along with original programming, studio shows, and “30 for 30” documentaries. Starting in 2026, the platform will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for WWE’s premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble.
NFL Network and NFL RedZone are also included through an NFL-ESPN partnership, which adds draft coverage, preseason games, and NFL+ Premium features. The enhanced ESPN app will feature Multiview for watching multiple games simultaneously, real-time stats, betting and fantasy tools, personalized highlight reels, and even e-commerce options for tickets and merchandise.
On September 1, 2026, ESPN Unlimited prices were raised — barely a year after launch — from $13 to $14 per month for ESPN Select and from $30 to $32 for ESPN Unlimited.
Viewers can subscribe directly or bundle ESPN Unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu. With its robust live sports lineup, premium features, and the convenience of streaming anywhere, ESPN’s new service is a must-have for die-hard sports fans looking to cut the cord without sacrificing coverage.