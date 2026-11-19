Get YouTube TV’s Sports + News Genre Plan for $50 for 6 months
Get YouTube TV’s Sports + News Genre Plan for $50 for 6 months
This early Black Friday deal from YouTube TV unlocks top-flight cable news and sports channels, plus local broadcast channels for a great price.
The early Black Friday deals are rolling in from around the streaming world. Now it’s YouTube TV’s turn to offer a major special: from now through Dec. 2, YouTube TV is offering six months of its Sports + News Genre Plan for just $50 each. That’s a discount of more than $20 off the regular price of the service, and we’ll explain more about what you can watch with YouTube TV Sports + News below.
How to get YouTube TV Sports + News for only $50 per month for 6 months
- Click here to get the deal from YouTube TV.
- Click Try 10 Days for $0.
- Log in with your Google account.
- Confirm payment details and finish signing up.
The YouTube TV Sports + News Genre Plan offers local broadcast channels ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, The CW, and PBS, allowing viewers to see the local news sources they trust the most, plus live sports airing on local broadcast channels.
News junkies will love the ability to stream CNN, Fox News, MS NOW, and Newsmax in addition to the local news found in the package. And sports fans will find standby channels like ESPN, FS1, and TNT for all the national sports coverage they could want.
Pick up the YouTube TV Sports + News Genre Plan for $50 per month for your first six months — a savings of $132 altogether. Save $21 per month off the package for half a year, but don’t wait too long! YouTube TV’s Black Friday deal on the Sports + News Genre Plan expires on Dec. 2.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $82.99/month. This plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The base plan includes more than 100 live channels, including major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, FX, USA Network, and TNT. Local channels are included in most markets, making YouTube TV a full replacement for traditional cable for many viewers.
Sports are a major focus for YouTube TV, with access to national and regional coverage, league networks, and marquee events. The service also serves as the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, available as an add-on, giving fans access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. YouTube TV also offers a smaller sports plan, allowing subscribers access to 30+ sports-oriented channels, including local networks in select markets.
YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR storage at no extra cost, allowing subscribers to record as many shows as they want and keep recordings for up to nine months. The service is available across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming players, mobile devices, and web browsers. New subscribers can typically start with a free trial, though the trial length may vary by promotion.
With its broad channel lineup, strong sports offerings, unlimited DVR, and wide device support, YouTube TV remains one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services for viewers who want a traditional TV experience without a cable contract.