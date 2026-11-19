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The early Black Friday deals are rolling in from around the streaming world. Now it’s YouTube TV’s turn to offer a major special: from now through Dec. 2, YouTube TV is offering six months of its Sports + News Genre Plan for just $50 each. That’s a discount of more than $20 off the regular price of the service, and we’ll explain more about what you can watch with YouTube TV Sports + News below.

How to get YouTube TV Sports + News for only $50 per month for 6 months

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Get the deal $50 per month for 6 months tv.youtube.com Get the YouTube TV Sports + News Genre Plan for just $50 per month for six months!

The YouTube TV Sports + News Genre Plan offers local broadcast channels ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, The CW, and PBS, allowing viewers to see the local news sources they trust the most, plus live sports airing on local broadcast channels.

News junkies will love the ability to stream CNN, Fox News, MS NOW, and Newsmax in addition to the local news found in the package. And sports fans will find standby channels like ESPN, FS1, and TNT for all the national sports coverage they could want.

Pick up the YouTube TV Sports + News Genre Plan for $50 per month for your first six months — a savings of $132 altogether. Save $21 per month off the package for half a year, but don’t wait too long! YouTube TV’s Black Friday deal on the Sports + News Genre Plan expires on Dec. 2.