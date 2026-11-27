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Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, that means there’s nothing stopping us from diving head-first into the Christmas season. It’s the perfect season for good food, quality family time, and plenty of non-working hours spent curled up in front of the television with a favorite classic or a new hit series or movie.

If you want to maximize your holiday viewing lineup in 2026, signing up for the MyCinema mini add-on to any DIRECTV Genre Pack is a great idea. But what can you watch with a MyCinema subscription that makes it ideal for Christmas and other holidays? We’ll explain below!

5 reasons why you should add the MyCinema mini add-on pack during the holidays

Enjoy classic holiday cinema

Enjoy classic holiday cinema Holiday season rom-coms

Holiday season rom-coms Gather the whole family

Gather the whole family Scare yourself silly

Scare yourself silly Try it for free!

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Enjoy classic holiday cinema

The most compelling reason to pick up the MyCinema mini add-on pack during the holidays is the number of classic holiday movies that are included. The MyCinema add-on comes with the Turner Classic Movie channel, allowing viewers to watch uncut, commercial-free broadcasts of timeless holiday films.

Viewers will be able to see titles like “Christmas in Connecticut,” “It's a Wonderful Life,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” and many others with TCM. If you’re looking for the most beloved holiday classics of all time, TCM is the place to start, and you’ll be able to enjoy every moment with a MyCinema add-on pack.

Holiday season rom-coms

While MyCinema features classics from decades gone by, it is also home to one of the most beloved modern seasonal traditions: the holiday rom-com. The mini-pack features Hallmark Family, Hallmark Mystery, Lifetime, and Great American Family, all of which have a ton of great holiday-themed originals that premiere at this time of the season.

All of the channels deliver cozy, lean-back holiday movies that are perfect to snuggle up on the couch and watch the overworked executive rediscover the meaning of Christmas while visiting her quaint hometown and running into her ruggedly handsome high school crush who just so happens to own a struggling Christmas tree farm that has to win the prize money of the annual Christmas tree decorating contest to save the family business.

Gather the whole family

Another aspect of the MyCinema mini add-on pack that really stands out is how family-friendly much of its content is. That includes TCM, but also extends to channels like Family Movie Classics and INSP.

Family Movie Classics offers cozy comfort viewing that’s curated to be appropriate for all ages. INSP offers faith-based programming for audiences who prefer that kind of entertainment around the holidays, and for families who want to inject a little learning into the kids’ time away from school, the Smithsonian Channel is waiting in the MyCinema add-on pack, as well.

Scare yourself silly

If you’re a horror fan, and you haven’t found a compelling reason to pick up the MyCinema add-on pack so far, this one is for you. In addition to the channels mentioned above, a MyCinema subscription also includes access to Shudder, the horror-centric streaming service from AMC.

That will allow viewers to stream titles like “Christmas Bloody Christmas” and other grizzly holiday fare, or pivot completely away from the holidays and stream any other genre of horror they wish. Forget paying extra for a Shudder subscription — enjoy it alongside the other channels in the MyCinema mini add-on!

Try it for free!

Free is always the right price, but perhaps never more so than around the holidays, when gifts, travel expenses, layouts on expensive meals, and many other demands on your budget are whittling down each paycheck. Getting a freebie back from DIRECTV at this time of year is a godsend for most, and the streamer is allowing new customers to try the MyCinema mini add-on pack at no cost for two months.

That gives viewers one month to watch all the content mentioned above, plus everything else in the MyCinema pack at no cost. The MyCinema add-on pack can be purchased alongside any DIRECTV Genre Pack, most of which are currently discounted themselves. Pick up the MyCinema add-on pack free for your first month and stream yourself silly this holiday season.