5 reasons to add the MyCinema pack to your DIRECTV plan
5 reasons to add the MyCinema pack to your DIRECTV plan
DIRECTV Genre Pack subscribers can add the MyCinema add-on pack free for a limited time! Why is it a great addition for the holidays? Find out below.
Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, that means there’s nothing stopping us from diving head-first into the Christmas season. It’s the perfect season for good food, quality family time, and plenty of non-working hours spent curled up in front of the television with a favorite classic or a new hit series or movie.
If you want to maximize your holiday viewing lineup in 2026, signing up for the MyCinema mini add-on to any DIRECTV Genre Pack is a great idea. But what can you watch with a MyCinema subscription that makes it ideal for Christmas and other holidays? We’ll explain below!
5 reasons why you should add the MyCinema mini add-on pack during the holidays
Enjoy classic holiday cinema
The most compelling reason to pick up the MyCinema mini add-on pack during the holidays is the number of classic holiday movies that are included. The MyCinema add-on comes with the Turner Classic Movie channel, allowing viewers to watch uncut, commercial-free broadcasts of timeless holiday films.
Viewers will be able to see titles like “Christmas in Connecticut,” “It's a Wonderful Life,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” and many others with TCM. If you’re looking for the most beloved holiday classics of all time, TCM is the place to start, and you’ll be able to enjoy every moment with a MyCinema add-on pack.
Holiday season rom-coms
While MyCinema features classics from decades gone by, it is also home to one of the most beloved modern seasonal traditions: the holiday rom-com. The mini-pack features Hallmark Family, Hallmark Mystery, Lifetime, and Great American Family, all of which have a ton of great holiday-themed originals that premiere at this time of the season.
All of the channels deliver cozy, lean-back holiday movies that are perfect to snuggle up on the couch and watch the overworked executive rediscover the meaning of Christmas while visiting her quaint hometown and running into her ruggedly handsome high school crush who just so happens to own a struggling Christmas tree farm that has to win the prize money of the annual Christmas tree decorating contest to save the family business.
Gather the whole family
Another aspect of the MyCinema mini add-on pack that really stands out is how family-friendly much of its content is. That includes TCM, but also extends to channels like Family Movie Classics and INSP.
Family Movie Classics offers cozy comfort viewing that’s curated to be appropriate for all ages. INSP offers faith-based programming for audiences who prefer that kind of entertainment around the holidays, and for families who want to inject a little learning into the kids’ time away from school, the Smithsonian Channel is waiting in the MyCinema add-on pack, as well.
Scare yourself silly
If you’re a horror fan, and you haven’t found a compelling reason to pick up the MyCinema add-on pack so far, this one is for you. In addition to the channels mentioned above, a MyCinema subscription also includes access to Shudder, the horror-centric streaming service from AMC.
That will allow viewers to stream titles like “Christmas Bloody Christmas” and other grizzly holiday fare, or pivot completely away from the holidays and stream any other genre of horror they wish. Forget paying extra for a Shudder subscription — enjoy it alongside the other channels in the MyCinema mini add-on!
Try it for free!
Free is always the right price, but perhaps never more so than around the holidays, when gifts, travel expenses, layouts on expensive meals, and many other demands on your budget are whittling down each paycheck. Getting a freebie back from DIRECTV at this time of year is a godsend for most, and the streamer is allowing new customers to try the MyCinema mini add-on pack at no cost for two months.
That gives viewers one month to watch all the content mentioned above, plus everything else in the MyCinema pack at no cost. The MyCinema add-on pack can be purchased alongside any DIRECTV Genre Pack, most of which are currently discounted themselves. Pick up the MyCinema add-on pack free for your first month and stream yourself silly this holiday season.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.