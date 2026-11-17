See how much you can save on DIRECTV Genre Packs!
See how much you can save on DIRECTV Genre Packs!
Genre Packs already offer great everyday savings, but there are some epic discounts available on select plans now.
Saving money on streaming might seem hard, but DIRECTV makes it fabulously easy with Genre Packs. These smaller channel plans allow viewers to focus on just one particular category of cable channels, excluding other types of channels in exchange for a lower price than more inclusive plans. New customers can get extra discounts on all but one of DIRECTV’s Genre Packs for a limited time. Learn more about each package below!
How much can you save on DIRECTV Genre Packs?
- DIRECTV’s MyEntertainment Genre Pack: $35 per month for two months, normally $43
- DIRECTV’s MySports Genre Pack: $50 for one month, normally $65.
- DIRECTV’s MyNews Genre Pack: $40 per month for two months, normally $45
- DIRECTV’s MiEspañol Genre Pack: $25 per month for two months, normally $38
The MyEntertainment Genre Pack has 60+ channels like Bravo, FX, Travel Channel, and others, plus on-demand content from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and AMC+ for a combined price of just $43 per month normally. For a limited time, however, it’s been slashed to just $35 per month for a new subscriber’s first two months.
The MySports Genre Pack normally has 10+ channels, including local broadcast channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, plus cable sports channels such as ESPN, FS1, TNT, and it also includes an ESPN Unlimited subscription. It usually costs $65 per month, but right now it’s discounted to just $50 for one month.
The MyNews Genre Pack is a perfect choice for news junkies and costs $45 per month for 10+ news channels, including local broadcast channels and cable news networks like CNN, Fox News, and MS NOW. It’s been discounted to just $40 per month for two months for new subscribers by DIRECTV.
Finally, the MiEspañol Genre Pack has 60+ Spanish-language channels, including Univision, Telemundo, and TUDN. It’s normally $38 per month, but with the current discount, customers can get their first two months for only $25 each.
No matter which package you choose, you’ll get a great selection of the channels you want to watch most at a highly affordable price. Get your DIRECTV Genre Pack deal now and start watching with your own home internet connection immediately!
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.