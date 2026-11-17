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Saving money on streaming might seem hard, but DIRECTV makes it fabulously easy with Genre Packs. These smaller channel plans allow viewers to focus on just one particular category of cable channels, excluding other types of channels in exchange for a lower price than more inclusive plans. New customers can get extra discounts on all but one of DIRECTV’s Genre Packs for a limited time. Learn more about each package below!

How much can you save on DIRECTV Genre Packs?

Click here to shop deals on DIRECTV Starting at $25 per month directv.com Get deals on DIRECTV Genre Packs for a limited time to celebrate the holidays!

The MyEntertainment Genre Pack has 60+ channels like Bravo, FX, Travel Channel, and others, plus on-demand content from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and AMC+ for a combined price of just $43 per month normally. For a limited time, however, it’s been slashed to just $35 per month for a new subscriber’s first two months.

The MySports Genre Pack normally has 10+ channels, including local broadcast channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, plus cable sports channels such as ESPN, FS1, TNT, and it also includes an ESPN Unlimited subscription. It usually costs $65 per month, but right now it’s discounted to just $50 for one month.

The MyNews Genre Pack is a perfect choice for news junkies and costs $45 per month for 10+ news channels, including local broadcast channels and cable news networks like CNN, Fox News, and MS NOW. It’s been discounted to just $40 per month for two months for new subscribers by DIRECTV.

Finally, the MiEspañol Genre Pack has 60+ Spanish-language channels, including Univision, Telemundo, and TUDN. It’s normally $38 per month, but with the current discount, customers can get their first two months for only $25 each.

No matter which package you choose, you’ll get a great selection of the channels you want to watch most at a highly affordable price. Get your DIRECTV Genre Pack deal now and start watching with your own home internet connection immediately!