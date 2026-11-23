As a cord-cutter since 2010, he’s spent over 15 years covering tech and streaming for sites like TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and CrackBerry. He also has a soft spot for '80s movies.

If you caught my previous reviews of the ANTHBOT Genie 3000 and the budget-friendly ANTHBOT M9, you already know I’m a huge fan of robot lawn mowers and the amazing time savings they provide. The Genie 3000 is a heavy-hitting workhorse built for larger areas — perfect for my nearly 1 acre — while the M9 strips things down to a compact, whisper-quiet cutter with a much smaller footprint. Both were strictly set-and-forget mowers, but come fall and the influx of leaves on the ground, they sat by idly while I busted out my leaf blower.

Enter the ANTHBOT N8, an entirely different beast that takes care of my lawn all season, and especially goes to work when the leaves start dropping.

Everything you need to know about the ANTHBOT N8:

The hardware: Form factor, bag install, and two blade discs

The hardware: Form factor, bag install, and two blade discs App & mapping

App & mapping Real-world performance: The good and the annoying

Real-world performance: The good and the annoying Battery life and notification quirks

Battery life and notification quirks Final thoughts: Who is the ANTHBOT N8 actually for?

ANTHBOT N8 $1359 at ANTHBOT

Rather than sticking to the standard robot mower approach of trimming the lawn millimeters at a time, ANTHBOT designed the N8 as a modular four-in-one yard-care system: it mows, mulches, sweeps, and mechanically bags and dumps clippings. It sounds like the holy grail for anyone sick of raking or tracking grass into the house, but after running it on my lawn, adding all that mechanical complexity and features changes the experience in ways I wasn’t quite ready for.

The hardware: Form factor, bag install, and two blade discs

Out of the box, the core chassis of the N8 looks like a middle ground between the beefy Genie 3000 and the more nimble M9. It has a narrower track than the Genie, but that compact footprint is slightly deceptive once you add the rear bag or deflector (you need to have one or the other at all times for the machine to operate).

The rear 23-liter hopper isn’t just a passive collection bag. It connects directly to the mower, and the N8 knows which of the two rear attachments — deflecting or collecting — is in place so it can adjust the app’s settings accordingly.

The hardest part of the bagging was getting the bag (or deflector) netting attached to the sturdy wire frame. However, once that is done, just drop it onto the mower with two hooks, and it’s ready to roll. Both the collection bag (for collecting and sweeping) and the deflector (for standard mulching) are about the same size; you just need to choose which you’ll need for your mowing purposes. It’s also recommended to change the blade disc depending on what type of mowing you will be doing.

Once it’s locked in, the N8 stretches out to roughly 3 feet in length. Where the M9 can spin on a dime in tight spaces — something I love over the Genie 3000 — the N8 with the hopper attached is a drastically different machine. It doesn’t kill the experience by any means, but it definitely comes into play when mapping and having the mower navigate in tight spaces. That extra rear overhang swings wide on every turn, meaning you really need to have some spatial awareness when mapping things out.

Mulching vs. collecting

One thing ANTHBOT got right was recognizing that a mulching blade can’t bag, and a high-lift blade is terrible at mulching. The N8 includes two dedicated disc setups in the box, both of which are very different. I’m used to the standard disc with five blades on my Genie and M8, but the N9 threw me for a loop with the different setups.

The three-blade high-lift disc: Factory-installed for bagging and sweeping mode. The cutting blades feature upturned wings that act like an impeller fan, creating upward suction that pulls cut blades and dead leaves up the chute into the rear bin.

Factory-installed for bagging and sweeping mode. The cutting blades feature upturned wings that act like an impeller fan, creating upward suction that pulls cut blades and dead leaves up the chute into the rear bin. The six-blade mulching disc: If you want standard zero-cleanup mowing, you unscrew the disc and swap in this flatter, six-razor plate. It operates much like the five-blade system on the M9, chopping grass into a fine nutrient layer that drops into the soil.

Where it’s easy to swap bags depending on mowing mode, It’s unfortunately not a tool-free, one-click swap for the blade disc. You have to flip the mower over and remove a bunch of screws, put on the new disc, and screw it back in. I can easily change the bag as needed, but after my first disc swap, I find myself just leaving the mulching disc on all the time, regardless of whether I’m collecting or mulching, because it’s a pain to switch it back and forth. But having the option of a dedicated autumn leaf sweep and a summer mulch cycle is genuinely useful, though I didn’t find much difference in performance between the two discs.

App & mapping

If you’re upgrading from either the Genie 3000 or the M9, be prepared for a learning curve with the software. While those mowers used a relatively straightforward zone-mapping interface, the N8 app has been restructured around multi-functional tasks. Since the N8 offers features beyond just mowing, there are some differences in mapping and app use, such as selecting collection and mulch settings. You can choose the height and set the direction, of course, but you can also choose how many passes the N8 makes and need to provide dumping areas for bag discharge.

Like the M9, setup uses RTK satellite positioning backed by front-facing vision cameras. You can still drive the mower like an RC car to trace your boundary, but the N8 introduces a brand-new mandatory mapping step if you plan to use the collection setting.

What’s new to the N8 is dumping zones for dropping collected clippings. You can create up to five dumping zones, each up to 3 meters by 3 meters, where the N8 will dump its bag during mowing. You can drive the mower to an out-of-the-way spot (a compost area, an area at the edge of the woods, or in my case, just near the driveway so I can bag the clippings) and mark it on the map as a dumping area.

If you mark a dumping area within the zone you’ll be mowing, the N8 will always tackle that area first during a task, ensuring it’s clean and ready to use. I’ve found it easier to make a zone outside the current area; however, it saves a bit of time and battery when mowing.

Overall, the N8 does a great job finding the area and dumping, though I have had some intermittent issues when placing the area too close to a boundary. I tried to get it right next to the edge of my driveway the first time, and found my mower nonchalantly driving across my driveway at one point, trying to find the area, before it stopped and told me it was in a restricted area.

Real-world performance: The good and the annoying

Mowing, sweeping, and dumping

When configured with the mulching disc, the cut quality on open grass is sharp, leaving clean, even lines comparable to the Genie. I’ve had no issue running a standard cycle, and the N8 actually does a better job than the Genie thanks to having suction along with cutting, rather than just a spinning disc.

Switching to the collection hopper and high-lift blades works surprisingly well on dry grass (even my Zoysia lawn). The suction pulls clippings into the bin with minimal trail left behind, and I was blown away the first time I ran the mower with collection by how many clippings it actually picked up. When the hopper registers full, the N8 disengages the blades, drives across the yard to your preset dumping zone, backs into place, triggers the actuator to open the gate, dumps the clippings, and returns to where it stopped.

I do find that the mower sometimes has trouble knowing where it previously dumped and runs through piles of previous clippings, though thankfully not too often. It takes a bit of time to position itself to unload — at times seemingly longer than I think it should — but it still gets the job done.

The leaves are all over the place here in the Northeast, and leaf sweeping — something I was looking forward to most — has been somewhat hit or miss for me. I think that on smaller properties, the capabilities would really stand out, but for me, the N8 has had some trouble keeping up.

Running it on dry leaves obviously works better than on wet ones, and I’ve had to severely narrow down my zones when collecting leaves rather than just mowing my lawn. I find the N8 struggles at times heading into hefty leaf cover, and I’ve had to adjust the vision settings accordingly. For light cover, it does a great job, but I’m still struggling to get it to fully cover larger areas without multiple days of work. It’s still a process in progress; I’ve decided to collect in a smaller area and then switch to mulch for the rest, and it’s working fairly well so far.

Of course, if you choose to collect grass or leaves, you’re still left with the task of cleaning up those clippings — which can be numerous — after the N8 dumps in your set location. Not a huge deal though, and again, this all depends on your setup. Where I need to bag the clippings, others may have a spot where they can just dump and forget.

Where it gets stuck: Maneuverability woes

Here is the first major compromise: for me, the N8 gets stuck significantly more often than the Genie 3000 or the nimble M9.

The Genie has high-torque drive wheels and a balanced wheelbase, while the M9’s tiny chassis lets it slip out of ruts and tight corners with ease. I rarely have issues with my Genie 3000 cruising over the trouble spots in my yard or up my mildly steep hill, and the M9 isn’t far behind.

The N8 does a good job overall, but I’ve definitely noticed it gets hung up more than my other two mowers. Even if it’s not physically getting stuck, it’s spinning itself into a restricted area much more often. This could be operator error, app or signal issues, who knows. But just beware, your mileage may vary.

If your lawn has uneven dips, ruts, or exposed tree roots, you will be rescuing the N8 far more frequently than you would with the Genie 3000 or even the M8. It’s hands-down one of the biggest pain points I have with the N8, and I found myself remapping multiple times and expanding my no-go zones more than I’d like.

Battery life and notification quirks

The M9 had a modest battery tailored to smaller suburban lots (around one-quarter acre), while the Genie 3000 packed a massive cell for multi-hour sessions. I have no problem with the Genie tackling one of my three zones in a single go, but the N8 sports a smaller battery capacity that feels stretched thin by its mechanical workload.

Spinning high-lift blades creates significantly more aerodynamic drag than spinning razor blades, and powering the dump gate motors takes real juice. Add in the extra rolling resistance of hauling a loaded bin, and the per-charge runtime drops noticeably. The N8 makes frequent trips back to the dock to recharge before finishing a task. It always resumes where it left off, but total yard completion time is much longer than a dedicated mulcher.

I’ve adjusted my zones and expectations to meet the N8 at a good place, so it’s ultimately not a crazy issue, but this means managing more zones and being more mindful.

Notification inconsistency

On the topic of resuming tasks, one of the biggest quirks I have with the N8 is the difference in notifications compared to my other two mowers. With those, I get 99% reliable notifications when a task starts, resumes, or the mower has an issue. With the N8, I never get notifications when the ongoing task resumes after charging, but oddly get one after the mower dumps mid-cycle.

I’d love the option to customize these notifications, like letting me know when it’s going to dump, or ignore it completely. Also, it simply says “Task Resumes” after dumping, whereas something like “Dumping Complete” would be more appropriate. I’d love to see “Task Resumes” after the mower recharges mid-task — which my Genie 3000 already does — but 100% of the time, the N8 will just resume working with no notification whatsoever.

Maybe it wouldn’t be so bad if the issues were the same across the board, but I have different notification issues for mowers that all run through the same app, so it seems odd to have such a disparity across devices. I rarely get notifications when the mower has an issue, and have had numerous occasions where I look out the window and see the mower stuck in place or in a restricted area, with no notification at all.

Final thoughts: Who is the ANTHBOT N8 actually for?

The ANTHBOT N8 is an ambitious machine. Being able to run a robot that mows, bags clippings, and clears autumn leaves into a designated compost pile is a massive quality-of-life leap over traditional robot mowers.

However, versatility comes at the cost of simplicity:

The M9 remains the better buy for small, flat yards that just need affordable, quiet, wire-free maintenance.

remains the better buy for small, flat yards that just need affordable, quiet, wire-free maintenance. The Genie 3000 remains the superior choice for large, uneven acreage where raw terrain capability and dependable mulching matter most.

If you have a relatively level, well-graded lawn and want to ditch both your push mower bagger and your leaf rake, the N8 delivers something almost no one else on the market does right now. Just be prepared to level out your rough spots, check the app manually from time to time, and give it a bit more attention than its set-and-forget siblings.

If you’re looking to buy, there’s no better time than now, as ANTHBOT has plenty of Black Friday deals across all mowers, so head to Amazon and don’t miss out on the massive savings!