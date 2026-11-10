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Apple TV adds sign language interpretation to select original titles

Apple TV adds sign language interpretation to select original titles

Launching Nov. 13 with American and British Sign Language, the feature will be available on ‘Being Heumann’ and ‘F1,’ with more titles coming later this year.

Matt Tamanini
Matt Tamanini is the News Editor at The Streamable, where he oversees daily news coverage and editorial strategy, with a particular focus on breaking stories, streaming comparisons, and major industry events. A well-rounded journalist with a diverse background, Matt joined The Streamable in 2022 after holding key editorial roles at several high-profile outlets. He has an extensive career in sports and entertainment journalism, having served as a senior editor for BroadwayWorld, the world’s largest theater website, and as managing editor for Land-Grant Holy Land, which covers Ohio State sports.
Read full bio ›
Matt Tamanini
With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.
With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

Streaming services have made significant strides in recent years when it comes to accessibility, offering features like closed captions, audio descriptions, and customizable subtitles to help more people enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows. However, for many Deaf viewers who primarily communicate through sign language, those options don’t always provide the most natural or engaging viewing experience. Now, Apple TV is looking to address that gap with a new accessibility feature that will allow subscribers to watch select Apple Originals with accompanying American Sign Language (ASL) or British Sign Language (BSL) interpretation, bringing a more inclusive viewing experience to audiences around the world.

Key Details:

  • Instant accessibility: Apple TV is adding American and British Sign Language interpretation to select Apple Originals.
  • Coming soon: The feature debuts alongside the new film “Being Heumann” on Friday, Nov. 13.
  • Easy to find: Viewers can enable sign language interpretation during playback and discover supported titles through a dedicated collection in the Apple TV app.

Apple announced Tuesday that the new Sign Language feature will officially launch Friday, Nov. 13, coinciding with the global streaming premiere of “Being Heumann,” a new film chronicling the life of disability rights activist Judy Heumann. The feature will also be available for Apple’s Formula 1 blockbuster “F1,” with “Way of the Warrior Kid” and “Greyhound” scheduled to receive sign language interpretation before the end of the year. Apple says additional original titles will be supported in the future, although it has not announced a specific timetable for expanding the catalog.

Unlike traditional subtitles, which translate dialogue and other audio elements into written text, sign language interpretation allows viewers to experience a performance through one of two visual languages that incorporate hand movements, facial expressions, and other forms of communication. For people who use ASL or BSL as their primary language, this can provide a far more natural way to follow a story while preserving much of the emotional nuance of the original performances. Importantly, Apple says the new interpretations have been designed and tested by Deaf individuals and native signers, with each performance specifically created to complement the film rather than simply providing a word-for-word translation of its dialogue.

Click image to expand to full size.

“Bringing sign language interpretation to Apple TV is an exciting step forward in making the viewing experience more accessible and inclusive for Deaf audiences,” Apple’s senior director of global accessibility policy and initiatives Sarah Herrlinger said. “Accessibility is a core value at Apple, and we’re proud to continue creating experiences that allow more people to enjoy the content they love.”

For viewers, accessing the new feature should be relatively straightforward. Supported movies and shows will display a dedicated Sign Language icon, allowing subscribers to identify which titles offer interpretation. After enabling Sign Language in the Apple TV app’s settings, viewers can select the Sign Language button during playback to turn on the interpretation.

Apple is also in the process of improving its content discovery, which will allow users to search for supported programming using phrases such as “with ASL.” Additionally, the platform is adding a new “Movies & Shows with American Sign Language” collection that will bring together available titles in one location, making it easier for viewers to find accessible entertainment without having to search through individual programs.

The introduction of sign language interpretation represents a meaningful step in the streaming industry’s ongoing efforts to make entertainment more accessible. HBO Max has long brought sign language versions of popular films and series to its platform, including an ASL version of 2023’s blockbuster ‘Barbie’ and a Black ASL interpretation of “Sinners.” Amazon-owned Prime Video has also been increasing its library of ASL interpreted titles as well.

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Apple TV

Apple TV (formerly known as Apple TV+) is a subscription video streaming service for $14.99 per month, offering a growing slate of original series, films, documentaries, and specials. Unlike other platforms that combine licensed titles with originals, Apple TV is built entirely around exclusive programming, making it the home of critically acclaimed hits such as “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” and “Silo.” Its lineup continues to expand with award-winning dramas, comedies, family-friendly shows, and blockbuster original films like “CODA,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

In October 2025, Apple TV agreed to a deal with Formula 1 to exclusively broadcast all Formula 1 races starting with the 2026 season.

Apple TV also features coverage of all regular-season matches for Major League Soccer (MLS) at no additional cost.

On August 28th, 2026, the price of Apple TV was increased from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month, the second increase in as many years.

The service is available worldwide through the Apple TV app, which is built into Apple devices and supported on most smart TVs, streaming players like Roku and Fire TV, game consoles, and web browsers. Subscribers can watch on demand, download episodes and movies for offline viewing, and stream in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, where available. Apple TV also offers family sharing, allowing up to six people to use one subscription at no extra cost.

With a competitive monthly price and bundles available through Apple One — which combines Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and more — the service continues to grow as a key part of Apple’s ecosystem. Apple TV delivers one of the strongest collections of exclusive content in the streaming space for viewers seeking prestige originals, cinematic storytelling, and seamless access across devices.

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Matt Tamanini
Matt Tamanini is the News Editor at The Streamable, where he oversees daily news coverage and editorial strategy, with a particular focus on breaking stories, streaming comparisons, and major industry events. A well-rounded journalist with a diverse background, Matt joined The Streamable in 2022 after holding key editorial roles at several high-profile outlets. He has an extensive career in sports and entertainment journalism, having served as a senior editor for BroadwayWorld, the world’s largest theater website, and as managing editor for Land-Grant Holy Land, which covers Ohio State sports.
Read full bio ›
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