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Streaming services have made significant strides in recent years when it comes to accessibility, offering features like closed captions, audio descriptions, and customizable subtitles to help more people enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows. However, for many Deaf viewers who primarily communicate through sign language, those options don’t always provide the most natural or engaging viewing experience. Now, Apple TV is looking to address that gap with a new accessibility feature that will allow subscribers to watch select Apple Originals with accompanying American Sign Language (ASL) or British Sign Language (BSL) interpretation, bringing a more inclusive viewing experience to audiences around the world.

Key Details: Instant accessibility: Apple TV is adding American and British Sign Language interpretation to select Apple Originals.

Apple TV is adding American and British Sign Language interpretation to select Apple Originals. Coming soon: The feature debuts alongside the new film “Being Heumann” on Friday, Nov. 13.

The feature debuts alongside the new film “Being Heumann” on Friday, Nov. 13. Easy to find: Viewers can enable sign language interpretation during playback and discover supported titles through a dedicated collection in the Apple TV app.

Apple announced Tuesday that the new Sign Language feature will officially launch Friday, Nov. 13, coinciding with the global streaming premiere of “Being Heumann,” a new film chronicling the life of disability rights activist Judy Heumann. The feature will also be available for Apple’s Formula 1 blockbuster “F1,” with “Way of the Warrior Kid” and “Greyhound” scheduled to receive sign language interpretation before the end of the year. Apple says additional original titles will be supported in the future, although it has not announced a specific timetable for expanding the catalog.

Unlike traditional subtitles, which translate dialogue and other audio elements into written text, sign language interpretation allows viewers to experience a performance through one of two visual languages that incorporate hand movements, facial expressions, and other forms of communication. For people who use ASL or BSL as their primary language, this can provide a far more natural way to follow a story while preserving much of the emotional nuance of the original performances. Importantly, Apple says the new interpretations have been designed and tested by Deaf individuals and native signers, with each performance specifically created to complement the film rather than simply providing a word-for-word translation of its dialogue.

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“Bringing sign language interpretation to Apple TV is an exciting step forward in making the viewing experience more accessible and inclusive for Deaf audiences,” Apple’s senior director of global accessibility policy and initiatives Sarah Herrlinger said. “Accessibility is a core value at Apple, and we’re proud to continue creating experiences that allow more people to enjoy the content they love.”

For viewers, accessing the new feature should be relatively straightforward. Supported movies and shows will display a dedicated Sign Language icon, allowing subscribers to identify which titles offer interpretation. After enabling Sign Language in the Apple TV app’s settings, viewers can select the Sign Language button during playback to turn on the interpretation.

Apple is also in the process of improving its content discovery, which will allow users to search for supported programming using phrases such as “with ASL.” Additionally, the platform is adding a new “Movies & Shows with American Sign Language” collection that will bring together available titles in one location, making it easier for viewers to find accessible entertainment without having to search through individual programs.

The introduction of sign language interpretation represents a meaningful step in the streaming industry’s ongoing efforts to make entertainment more accessible. HBO Max has long brought sign language versions of popular films and series to its platform, including an ASL version of 2023’s blockbuster ‘Barbie’ and a Black ASL interpretation of “Sinners.” Amazon-owned Prime Video has also been increasing its library of ASL interpreted titles as well.