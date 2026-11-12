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T-Mobile is well known for offering a fantastic amount of choice, whether customers are shopping for a new phone plan, home internet, or both. The company is introducing even more customization options with its new T-Mix plans, which offer subscribers Picks that let them choose their own benefits. But what T-Mobile T-Mix plans are available? What are Picks, and what can you get with them in the way of streaming benefits and other choices? Find out everything you need to know about T-Mobile Mix, Picks, and more from our experts below.

Everything you need to know about T-Mobile T-Mix plans

What are T-Mix plans from T-Mobile?

What are T-Mix plans from T-Mobile? What are Picks with T-Mobile T-Mix Mix plans?

What are Picks with T-Mobile T-Mix Mix plans? How many Picks do you get with T-Mobile Mix plans?

How many Picks do you get with T-Mobile Mix plans? What benefits can you choose with your Picks?

What benefits can you choose with your Picks? What else is included in T-Mobile’s T-Mix plans?

Check out T-Mobile’s T-Mix plans Starting at $30 per month

What are T-Mix plans from T-Mobile?

T-Mobile’s T-Mix plans are mobile phone data plans that let customers choose up to 3 benefits with Picks. Each plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, and the better the plan you choose, the more features, such as high-speed mobile hotspot data, optimized video calls, and more.

What are Picks with T-Mobile T-Mix Mix plans?

Picks are the mechanism by which T-Mix subscribers choose their benefits. They let customers mix and match the benefits that come with their T-Mobile plan, instead of having them pre-selected as with other T-Mobile voice packages. Use your Picks to get streaming benefits, food discounts, etc. (more details below).

How many Picks do you get with T-Mobile Mix plans?

That all depends on which plan you choose and how many lines. The T-Mix Saver plan doesn’t include any Picks, but the T-Mix Standard, T-Mix More, and T-Mix Loaded plans include 1, 2, and 3 Picks per line, respectively. Every added line with a T-Mix plan includes that same number of Picks, so if you choose the T-Mix Loaded plan and get three lines, you’ll be able to enjoy nine total Picks with your subscription.

What benefits can you choose with your Picks?

There are a ton of great streaming benefits that are available with T-Mobile’s T-Mix plans. Spending your Picks on these benefits will allow you to stream premier TV shows and movies at no additional cost, either at home or on the go.

Streaming benefits available with Picks include:

Other benefits you can choose with T-Mix Picks include:

500 Delta Air Lines Miles: 1 Pick

1 Pick DashPass by DoorDash: 1 Pick

1 Pick Google AI Plus 2TB: 1 Pick

1 Pick Google AI Pro: 2 Picks

2 Picks Optimized Video Calls: 1 Pick

1 Pick T-Satellite: 1 Pick

1 Pick Xbox Game Pass Premium: 2 Picks

2 Picks Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Picks

What else is included in T-Mobile’s T-Mix plans?

See a full overview of T-Mobile T-Mix plans below, including the number of Perks in each, the starting price, and the other features of each.

T-Mix plan Price Picks included Other highlights T-Mix Saver $30 per month with Autopay using eligible method 0 - Unlimited talk, text, and data

- 50GB of premium data T-Mix Standard $55 per month with Autopay using eligible method 1 - Unlimited talk, text, and data

- 50GB of premium data

- Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE with 50GB of premium data T-Mix More $75 per month with Autopay using eligible method 2 - Unlimited premium data

- 60GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data

-Stream up to 4K video

- Unlimited text & 15GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico

- Unlimited text, 5GB of high-speed data in 215+ countries T-Mix Loaded $95 per month with Autopay using eligible method 3 - Unlimited premium data

- 250GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data

- Stream up to 4K video

- Unlimited text & 30GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico

- Unlimited text, 15GB of high-speed data in 215+ countries

- Optimized video calls