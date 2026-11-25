With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

Thanksgiving is a wonderful opportunity to gather with loved ones, reflect on everything we’re grateful for, and eat so much food that moving from the dining room table to the couch qualifies as our daily exercise. Of course, there’s also the matter of navigating uncomfortable family conversations, accommodating everyone’s increasingly complicated dietary restrictions, and figuring out who thought it was a good idea to put raisins in the stuffing. Sometimes, the best part of Thanksgiving is simply surviving it.

Fortunately, Hollywood has given us plenty of movies that understand the holiday’s unique combination of gratitude, gluttony, and barely restrained family chaos. Whether you’re looking for a heartwarming classic, a spectacularly dysfunctional Thanksgiving dinner, a little animated entertainment for the kids, or something considerably bloodier than cranberry sauce, we’ve rounded up the best Thanksgiving movies to stream while you recover from that third helping of mashed potatoes.

And if the medical-grade levels of tryptophan that you consumed won’t allow you to stay awake for an entire movie, we’ve also rounded up the best Thanksgiving-themed episodes of TV to watch as well.

The best Thanksgiving movies to stream

Classic Thanksgiving movies that never get old

Classic Thanksgiving movies that never get old Thanksgiving family gatherings gone spectacularly wrong

Thanksgiving family gatherings gone spectacularly wrong Family-friendly Thanksgiving favorites

Family-friendly Thanksgiving favorites Thanksgiving movies with a darker side

Classic Thanksgiving movies that never get old

Christmas might get most of Hollywood’s holiday attention, but Thanksgiving has produced some genuine classics of its own. From Steve Martin and John Candy’s spectacularly disastrous journey home in “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” to the equally chaotic road trip in “Dutch,” these films capture the frustrations, absurdities, and occasional moments of genuine warmth that make Thanksgiving so memorable. And if your own holiday travel plans fall apart, at least you can take comfort in knowing they probably won’t go quite as badly as Neal Page’s.

Thanksgiving family gatherings gone spectacularly wrong

If you’ve ever spent Thanksgiving silently counting the minutes until you could escape an uncomfortable family gathering, these movies should feel painfully familiar. From disastrous dinner preparations and decades-old resentments to political arguments that threaten to make everyone lose their appetite, these films explore what happens when relatives who probably shouldn’t spend extended periods together are forced to share a table. The good news? No matter how chaotic your own Thanksgiving gets, at least you’re unlikely to experience anything quite as uncomfortable as the families in these movies.

Family-friendly Thanksgiving favorites

Not every Thanksgiving viewing experience needs to involve adults arguing over dinner or revealing long-buried family secrets. Sometimes, you just want something entertaining enough to keep the kids occupied while the turkey finishes cooking. Charlie Brown’s unconventional holiday feast remains an essential Thanksgiving tradition, while “Free Birds” gives the holiday’s most endangered guests an opportunity to fight back, and “Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow” adds some wonderfully weird creatures to the festivities. And yes, “Addams Family Values” absolutely belongs here, if only for Wednesday Addams’ gloriously unconventional interpretation of the first Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving movies with a darker side

Who says Halloween gets to have all the gory fun? For viewers who prefer their holiday entertainment with a generous helping of dread, Thanksgiving provides a surprisingly effective backdrop for stories about murder, obsession, and families whose problems go considerably beyond an overcooked turkey. Eli Roth’s aptly titled “Thanksgiving” takes the holiday horror concept to its gruesome extreme, while “Kristy” and “Black Friday” prove that staying on campus for Thanksgiving or venturing out to do a little holiday shopping can be downright deadly. And “The House of Yes” offers a very different kind of nightmare surrounding a Thanksgiving homecoming.