With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

Happy Thanksgiving, friends! The Streamable hopes you’re cozy at home with all the family members who complete your holiday experience, but we also know that holidays can come with significant lulls, especially if you’re not doing any cooking. Fortunately, I’ve put together a list of 13 TV episodes and specials that you can stream before or after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, while you’re waiting for the pie to be served, or before the next football game kicks off. From classic sitcoms to dysfunctional family dinners and a few surprisingly dangerous turkeys, these episodes make for perfect Thanksgiving watching. Check them out below!

What are the 13 best Thanksgiving-themed TV episodes and specials, and where can you stream them?

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ ’Friends’: ‘The One with All the Thanksgivings’

’Friends’: ‘The One with All the Thanksgivings’ ’Bob’s Burgers’: ‘Turkey in a Can’

’Bob’s Burgers’: ‘Turkey in a Can’ ’Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: ‘Lockdown’

’Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: ‘Lockdown’ ’The Simpsons’: ‘Bart vs. Thanksgiving’

’The Simpsons’: ‘Bart vs. Thanksgiving’ ’Cheers’: ‘Thanksgiving Orphans’

’Cheers’: ‘Thanksgiving Orphans’ ’Modern Family’: ‘Punkin Chunkin’

’Modern Family’: ‘Punkin Chunkin’ ’How I Met Your Mother’: ‘Slapsgiving’

’How I Met Your Mother’: ‘Slapsgiving’ ’The Sopranos’: ‘He Is Risen’

’The Sopranos’: ‘He Is Risen’ ’Frasier’: ‘A Lilith Thanksgiving’

’Frasier’: ‘A Lilith Thanksgiving’ ’New Girl’: ‘Parents’

’New Girl’: ‘Parents’ ’King of the Hill’: ‘Happy Hank’s Giving’

’King of the Hill’: ‘Happy Hank’s Giving’ ’Gilmore Girls’: ‘A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving’

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

Let’s start the list off with a classic. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” sees Peppermint Patty and the rest of the Peanuts gang invite themselves over to Charlie’s place for a feast. The only problem? He has nothing to serve them! In the end, however, the group learns the best meals are those shared with friends, no matter what’s on the table.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving November 20, 1973 Turkey, cranberries, pumpkin pie… and the Peanuts gang to share them with. This is going to be the greatest Thanksgiving ever! The fun begins when Peppermint Patty invites herself and her pals to Charlie Brown’s house for a REALLY big turkey party. Good grief! All our hero can cook is cold cereal and maybe toast. Is Charlie Brown doomed? Not when Linus, Snoopy and Woodstock chip in to save the (Thanksgiving) Day. With such good friends, Charlie Brown - and all of us - have so many reasons to be thankful. Loading…

‘Friends’ Season 5, Episode 8, ‘The One with All the Thanksgivings’

There are a few different “Friends” Thanksgiving episodes to choose from, but this one climbs to the top of the list for most fans. Each group member tells a story of their worst Thanksgiving; Joey’s head gets stuck in a turkey, while Chandler’s toe gets lopped off in a knife-dropping accident. And of course, Phoebe loses her arm during the first Thanksgiving all the way back in 1862 (it was a past life, okay?).

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 4, Episode 5, ‘Turkey in a Can’

If there’s anyone on television who takes Thanksgiving more seriously than Bob Belcher, I’d certainly like to meet them. In this classic episode of “Bob's Burgers,” Bob is determined to cook the perfect Thanksgiving turkey, but somebody keeps sabotaging his plans by putting the bird in the toilet. Yes, the toilet. As Bob grows increasingly desperate to solve the mystery, his family’s peculiarities turn an already stressful holiday into a hilariously absurd whodunit.

Bob’s Burgers January 9, 2011 Bob’s Burgers follows a third-generation restaurateur, Bob, as he runs Bob’s Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Bob and his quirky family have big ideas about burgers, but fall short on service and sophistication. Despite the greasy counters, lousy location and a dearth of customers, Bob and his family are determined to make Bob’s Burgers “grand re-re-re-opening” a success. Live 1 Adult Swim hulu.com Free 3-Day Trial Hulu Live TV Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select

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‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 2, Episode 7, ‘Lockdown’

Jake Peralta’s disdain for Thanksgiving is a well-known joke among “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fans, so being locked in at the precinct thanks to a suspicious package with such a humbug on Turkey Day is quite a pain indeed for the rest of the squad. Fortunately, the gang’s quirks and genuine affinity for each other manage to pull them through, with more than a few laughs along the way.

‘The Simpsons’ Season 2, Episode 7, ‘Bart vs. Thanksgiving’

This is one of the more earnest portrayals of a Thanksgiving that every family has had at some point. Grandparents are disappointed, relatives passive-aggressively bring dishes they weren’t supposed to, and the evening culminates when Bart destroys Lisa’s handcrafted centerpiece, then runs away after being sent to bed without any supper. It’s still packed with plenty of jokes, but it offers a surprisingly accurate portrayal of family life at the holidays.

‘Cheers’ Season 5, Episode 9, ‘Thanksgiving Orphans’

Long before Thanksgiving television became an annual sitcom tradition, the gang from “Cheers” delivered one of the all-time great holiday episodes. With their usual plans falling apart, the bar’s lovable collection of misfits gathers at Carla’s house for a Thanksgiving dinner that starts awkwardly and somehow manages to get worse. Before long, the evening devolves into an all-out food fight, proving that even when you’re surrounded by your chosen family, Thanksgiving can still be an absolute disaster. It’s a classic for a reason.

‘Modern Family’ Season 3, Episode 9, ‘Punkin Chunkin’

“Modern Family“‘s best Thanksgiving episode is arguably this one, which centers on Cam’s cherished memory of launching a pumpkin across a football field. Some of the family, of course, doesn’t believe it really happened, leaving Cam and his fellow dreamers determined to prove that the incident could have gone down exactly as he says it did. The results are predictably hilarious.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ Season 3, Episode 9, ‘Slapsgiving’

Thanksgiving is supposed to be about gratitude, family, and togetherness, but for Barney Stinson, it’s mostly about the looming threat of physical violence. In this beloved episode of “How I Met Your Mother,” Marshall turns the holiday into “Slapsgiving” by promising to deliver another installment of his ongoing slap-bet punishment to Barney. The anticipation slowly drives Barney crazy, while Marshall and Lily attempt to host their first Thanksgiving as a married couple. Naturally, there’s also an unforgettable holiday song, because apparently a good slap deserves its own musical accompaniment.

‘The Sopranos’ Season 3, Episode 8, ‘He Is Risen’

If you want to add a little danger to the Thanksgiving equation, check out this episode of “The Sopranos.” It’s got everything a Sopranos Thanksgiving should: poorly veiled threats of violence, a car crash, a funeral, an affair, and mounting hostility between Tony and one of his most annoying associates, Ralph Cifaretto, played by the inimitable Joe Pantoliano. Honestly, it might make whatever family disagreements arise around your own dinner table seem pretty manageable by comparison.

‘Frasier’ Season 4, Episode 7, ‘A Lilith Thanksgiving’

Any “Frasier” episode where Bebe Neuwirth gets to appear as Frasier’s ex-wife Lilith is a must-see, and this Thanksgiving episode brings an entirely new meaning to the word “cringe.” Frasier travels back to Boston to see his son and ex-wife for Thanksgiving, but the day is predictably thrown off track when the parents visit the home of a prestigious private school headmaster in order to get their son admitted. What follows is an increasingly humiliating display of parental desperation.

‘New Girl’ Season 2, Episode 8, ‘Parents’

If you’ve ever thought Thanksgiving would be the perfect opportunity to reunite your divorced parents, allow Jess Day to demonstrate precisely why that might not be the best idea. In this episode of “New Girl,” Jess invites both of her parents to Thanksgiving dinner and attempts to orchestrate a reconciliation through an elaborate scheme she calls a “Parent Trap.” With Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner guest-starring as her parents, the evening quickly becomes a masterclass in uncomfortable family dynamics, misguided optimism, and the sort of holiday chaos that makes for excellent television.

‘King of the Hill’ Season 4, Episode 7, ‘Happy Hank’s Giving’

This classic “King of the Hill” episode sees Hank and the Hill clan stuck at the airport thanks to bad weather, desperately trying to get to Montana for Thanksgiving. Things take a worse turn when Hank’s attempt to transport a turkey and propane draws unwanted attention from airport security, while Dale tries to infiltrate a first-class lounge and Boomhauer makes the most of his layover. All the while, Bill desperately tries to find someone to spend Thanksgiving with, even as he insists he has better plans.

King of the Hill January 12, 1997 Set in Texas, this animated series follows the life of propane salesman Hank Hill, who lives with his overly confident substitute Spanish teacher wife Peggy, wannabe comedian son Bobby, and naive niece Luanne. Hank has conservative views about God, family, and country, but his values and ethics are often challenged by the situations he, his family, and his beer-drinking neighbors/buddies find themselves in.

‘Gilmore Girls’ Season 3, Episode 9, ‘A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving’

Last, but certainly not least on the list comes this classic episode of “Gilmore Girls.” Lorelai and Rory feel obligated to show up at four different Thanksgiving dinners, forcing a lot of code-switching along with the binge eating. It’s a classic “Gilmore Girls” episode, filled with family drama, laughs, and plenty of love, even if some of that love leads to some poor boundary enforcement. And if anyone can successfully navigate four separate Thanksgiving meals, it’s probably the two women whose diets appear to defy the laws of human biology.