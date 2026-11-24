Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday used to be the prime shopping days of the year. But in the recent past, many retailers have shifted tactics and begun offering their Black Friday deals up to a week or even 10 days early. That’s true in 2026 as well; there are fantastic discounts available on Fire TV and Roku streaming players to kick off the week.

Are there any deals on other streaming players ahead of lack Friday? See all the early Black Friday deals we’ve found on new streaming devices from major retailers below, and get ahead on your holiday shopping before Thanksgiving!

Shop Black Friday streaming device deals

Best Apple TV 4K deals

Best Apple TV 4K deals Black Friday Fire TV deals

Black Friday Fire TV deals Black Friday Roku deals

Best Apple TV 4K deals

Refurbished Apple TV 4K 128GB (3rd Gen) | $209, was $249 from Apple

Apple TV 4K devices Shop now The Apple TV 4K streaming player is a highly advanced device that allows owners to watch top streaming apps, navigate using the Siri voice remote, enjoy high-quality video and audio, and integrate seamlessly with other Apple devices. Preorder the 4th Generation Apple TV 4K now; the device becomes available starting Nov. 13.

Black Friday Fire TV deals

Fire TV streaming players From $16 Fire TV streaming players bring together your favorite apps, live TV, and Alexa voice controls in one convenient device. Available in HD and 4K models, Fire TV offers options to suit a variety of entertainment needs and budgets. Save up to 67% on a new Fire TV for Black Friday!

Black Friday Roku deals