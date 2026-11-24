Shop Black Friday deals on new streaming players
Shop Black Friday deals on new streaming players
Save big money on Amazon and Roku streaming devices for the 2026 holiday season!
Black Friday and Cyber Monday used to be the prime shopping days of the year. But in the recent past, many retailers have shifted tactics and begun offering their Black Friday deals up to a week or even 10 days early. That’s true in 2026 as well; there are fantastic discounts available on Fire TV and Roku streaming players to kick off the week.
Are there any deals on other streaming players ahead of lack Friday? See all the early Black Friday deals we’ve found on new streaming devices from major retailers below, and get ahead on your holiday shopping before Thanksgiving!
Shop Black Friday streaming device deals
Best Apple TV 4K deals
- Refurbished Apple TV 4K 128GB (3rd Gen) | $209, was $249 from Apple
Apple TV 4K devices
Shop now
The Apple TV 4K streaming player is a highly advanced device that allows owners to watch top streaming apps, navigate using the Siri voice remote, enjoy high-quality video and audio, and integrate seamlessly with other Apple devices. Preorder the 4th Generation Apple TV 4K now; the device becomes available starting Nov. 13.
Black Friday Fire TV deals
- Fire TV Stick HD | $16, normally $40 (60% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K | $20, normally $60 (67% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Plus | $30, normally $70 (57% off)
- Fire TV Cube | $90, normally $200 (55% off)
Fire TV streaming players
From $16
Fire TV streaming players bring together your favorite apps, live TV, and Alexa voice controls in one convenient device. Available in HD and 4K models, Fire TV offers options to suit a variety of entertainment needs and budgets. Save up to 67% on a new Fire TV for Black Friday!
Black Friday Roku deals
- Roku Streaming Stick | $20, normally $40 (50% off)
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus | $35, normally $60 (42% off)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K | $50, normally $80 (38% off)
- Roku Ultra | $90, normally $150 (40% off)
- Roku Streambar SE | $90, normally $150 (40% off)
Roku streaming players
From $20
Roku streaming players make it easy to access your favorite streaming apps in one simple interface. With options for HD and 4K viewing, there’s a Roku device for every budget and setup. Shop great Black Friday deals on new Roku streaming devices now!