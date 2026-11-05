With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

Midterm Election Day may be over, but the political fallout of Democrats’ massive wins is just getting started. Two days after Americans headed to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections, some races remain undecided, and the results have already dramatically reshaped the political landscape. With Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress, the coming weeks promise no shortage of breaking news, political analysis, and debate about what the results mean for the future of the country.

For viewers who want to keep up with everything happening in Washington and across the country, DIRECTV’s MyNews Genre Pack is one of the best options available. With a news-focused channel lineup, affordable pricing, and access to national and local coverage, MyNews makes it easy to stay informed without paying for a massive live TV bundle.

Why DIRECTV’s MyNews is your best option for political coverage

All the biggest cable news networks in one place

All the biggest cable news networks in one place Local coverage helps you follow races closer to home

Local coverage helps you follow races closer to home A more affordable way to stay informed

A more affordable way to stay informed Flexibility for a news cycle that isn’t slowing down

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All the biggest cable news networks in one place

Whether your specific political persuasions lead you more toward CNN, Fox News, or MS NOW, DIRECTV’s MyNews package brings together the country’s biggest cable news networks in one convenient subscription. The lineup also includes Newsmax, CNBC, [Fox Business], CSPAN, and more, giving political junkies coverage from across the political spectrum.

That variety will be especially valuable as lawmakers, political analysts, and administration officials respond to the election results. Rather than relying on a single perspective on the day’s political events, viewers can switch between channels to hear different analyses, watch interviews with figures on both sides of the aisle, and get the latest updates as news breaks and stories develop.

Also, for those high-volume news consumers who want to be able to follow more than one outlet at once, the MyNews plan also offers a News Mix channel, pulling together four cable news networks into a single multiview option.

What cable news networks are on MyNews

Local coverage helps you follow races closer to home

While national headlines may dominate the conversation, as the saying goes, all politics are local, as the results of every election nationwide will have an impact on individual states and communities. MyNews also includes local broadcast affiliates for all of the major broadcast channels in nearly all markets across the country.

Not only will that provide access to nightly national news broadcasts, but also breaking news coverage, special events, Sunday morning talk shows, and — perhaps most importantly — local news coverage. The MyNews Genre Pack provides access to local ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC affiliates, where available, so you can keep up with everything from the latest election results and community developments to local weather and traffic. Having easy access to both local and national news in the same package is a major benefit for anyone who wants to stay informed about what’s happening across the country and closer to home.

What local affiliates are on MyNews

A more affordable way to stay informed

One of MyNews’ biggest selling points is that subscribers don’t have to pay for dozens of entertainment and sports channels that they have no interest in, just to watch the news. The package normally costs $45 per month, but DIRECTV is currently offering new customers their first two months for just $40 per month, following the streamer’s standard five-day free trial. That makes MyNews a particularly appealing alternative to larger live TV streaming packages that can cost twice as much per month.

DIRECTV also offers the option to combine MyNews with other Genre Packs for subscribers who want a more comprehensive streaming lineup. By adding the MyEntertainment Genre Pack, DIRECTV customers will get access to a variety of additional channels, as well as included subscriptions to AMC+, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu, representing more than $30 per month in additional streaming value.

By signing up for DIRECTV’s MyNews and MySports Duo plan, customers can add on sports channels like ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, and TNT, just to name a few, for $80 per month, following the free trial. But as is the case for all MySports subscribers, they will also get free access to ESPN Unlimited, which otherwise costs $30 monthly.

Additionally, qualifying new DIRECTV customers can receive a complimentary year of Netflix Standard with Ads when they add a DIRECTV Gemini device to their MyNews subscription. The promotion is available to new and existing Netflix subscribers and represents more than $100 in streaming value, although the Gemini device costs an additional $10 per month.

Flexibility for a news cycle that isn’t slowing down

Although the election lasted just one day, numerous races still need to be called across the country, and the consequences of Tuesday’s results will unfold over the coming weeks, months, and potentially years. From congressional leadership battles and legislative priorities to the political implications for President Trump and his administration, there will be plenty to follow long after the final ballots are eventually counted.

Fortunately, MyNews doesn’t require an annual contract, so viewers can maintain their subscription for as long as they want without making a long-term commitment. With major news networks, local coverage, competitive pricing, and flexible subscriptions, DIRECTV MyNews offers an easy, affordable way to follow the stories that will shape American politics long after Election Day.