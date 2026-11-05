4 reasons to follow election news with DIRECTV’s MyNews Genre Pack
4 reasons to follow election news with DIRECTV’s MyNews Genre Pack
From a wide range of local and national network options to an affordable price to subscription flexibility, the plan is perfect for all sorts of news junkies.
Midterm Election Day may be over, but the political fallout of Democrats’ massive wins is just getting started. Two days after Americans headed to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections, some races remain undecided, and the results have already dramatically reshaped the political landscape. With Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress, the coming weeks promise no shortage of breaking news, political analysis, and debate about what the results mean for the future of the country.
For viewers who want to keep up with everything happening in Washington and across the country, DIRECTV’s MyNews Genre Pack is one of the best options available. With a news-focused channel lineup, affordable pricing, and access to national and local coverage, MyNews makes it easy to stay informed without paying for a massive live TV bundle.
Why DIRECTV’s MyNews is your best option for political coverage
All the biggest cable news networks in one place
Whether your specific political persuasions lead you more toward CNN, Fox News, or MS NOW, DIRECTV’s MyNews package brings together the country’s biggest cable news networks in one convenient subscription. The lineup also includes Newsmax, CNBC, [Fox Business], CSPAN, and more, giving political junkies coverage from across the political spectrum.
That variety will be especially valuable as lawmakers, political analysts, and administration officials respond to the election results. Rather than relying on a single perspective on the day’s political events, viewers can switch between channels to hear different analyses, watch interviews with figures on both sides of the aisle, and get the latest updates as news breaks and stories develop.
Also, for those high-volume news consumers who want to be able to follow more than one outlet at once, the MyNews plan also offers a News Mix channel, pulling together four cable news networks into a single multiview option.
What cable news networks are on MyNews
|DIRECTV
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free 3-Day Trial
|Free Trial
|Save with Sling
|Free Trial
|$20.99
|$9.99
|$28.99
|$25
|$19.99
|$29.99
|$45.99
|$45.99
|$64.99
|Bloomberg TV
|+ $19
|+ $3
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|-
|CNBC
|+ $22
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|+ $6
|+ $18
|CNBC World
|+ $19
|+ $3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CNN
|+ $22
|-
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|+ $18
|CNN International
|+ $19
|-
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C-SPAN
|+ $19
|-
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|+ $18
|C-SPAN 2
|+ $19
|-
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C-SPAN 3
|+ $19
|-
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Business Network
|+ $22
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|+ $6
|+ $18
|Fox News
|+ $22
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|+ $18
|i24 News
|+ $19
|+ $3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MS NOW
|+ $22
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|+ $18
|Newsmax
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|+ $6
|+ $6
|+ $18
Local coverage helps you follow races closer to home
While national headlines may dominate the conversation, as the saying goes, all politics are local, as the results of every election nationwide will have an impact on individual states and communities. MyNews also includes local broadcast affiliates for all of the major broadcast channels in nearly all markets across the country.
Not only will that provide access to nightly national news broadcasts, but also breaking news coverage, special events, Sunday morning talk shows, and — perhaps most importantly — local news coverage. The MyNews Genre Pack provides access to local ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC affiliates, where available, so you can keep up with everything from the latest election results and community developments to local weather and traffic. Having easy access to both local and national news in the same package is a major benefit for anyone who wants to stay informed about what’s happening across the country and closer to home.
What local affiliates are on MyNews
|DIRECTV
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free 3-Day Trial
|Free Trial
|Save with Sling
|Free Trial
|$20.99
|$9.99
|$28.99
|$25
|$19.99
|$29.99
|$45.99
|$45.99
|$64.99
|ABC
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|CBS
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|Fox
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|NBC
|+ $19
|+ $11
|+ $61
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
A more affordable way to stay informed
One of MyNews’ biggest selling points is that subscribers don’t have to pay for dozens of entertainment and sports channels that they have no interest in, just to watch the news. The package normally costs $45 per month, but DIRECTV is currently offering new customers their first two months for just $40 per month, following the streamer’s standard five-day free trial. That makes MyNews a particularly appealing alternative to larger live TV streaming packages that can cost twice as much per month.
DIRECTV also offers the option to combine MyNews with other Genre Packs for subscribers who want a more comprehensive streaming lineup. By adding the MyEntertainment Genre Pack, DIRECTV customers will get access to a variety of additional channels, as well as included subscriptions to AMC+, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu, representing more than $30 per month in additional streaming value.
By signing up for DIRECTV’s MyNews and MySports Duo plan, customers can add on sports channels like ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, and TNT, just to name a few, for $80 per month, following the free trial. But as is the case for all MySports subscribers, they will also get free access to ESPN Unlimited, which otherwise costs $30 monthly.
Additionally, qualifying new DIRECTV customers can receive a complimentary year of Netflix Standard with Ads when they add a DIRECTV Gemini device to their MyNews subscription. The promotion is available to new and existing Netflix subscribers and represents more than $100 in streaming value, although the Gemini device costs an additional $10 per month.
Flexibility for a news cycle that isn’t slowing down
Although the election lasted just one day, numerous races still need to be called across the country, and the consequences of Tuesday’s results will unfold over the coming weeks, months, and potentially years. From congressional leadership battles and legislative priorities to the political implications for President Trump and his administration, there will be plenty to follow long after the final ballots are eventually counted.
Fortunately, MyNews doesn’t require an annual contract, so viewers can maintain their subscription for as long as they want without making a long-term commitment. With major news networks, local coverage, competitive pricing, and flexible subscriptions, DIRECTV MyNews offers an easy, affordable way to follow the stories that will shape American politics long after Election Day.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $59.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $64.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($94.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $42.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.