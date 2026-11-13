Early Black Friday deals: Shop discounts before the rush!
Early Black Friday deals: Shop discounts before the rush!
Get great discounts on new smart TVs, streaming players, and more home theater accessories here!
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
There was a time when holiday shopping before Black Friday was virtually nonexistent. But the internet has changed many things, including the availability of deals on major electronics and streaming-related gear long before Black Friday arrives. Major retailers are now offering superb deals on new smart TVs, streaming devices, soundbars, and other home theater accessories, even though there are still two weeks before Black Friday. Shop the best early Black Friday discounts on top brands like Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and many others below.
What are the best early Black Friday deals available?
Smart TVs
- TCL 40-inch Q3CR Series Roku smart TV | $150, normally $300 from Best Buy
- Samsung U8000H Series 43-inch 4K smart TV | $200, normally $250 from Best Buy
- Philips 50-inch Class 144Hz QLED 4K smart TV | $198, normally $330 from Walmart
- Insignia 55-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV | $200, normally $350 from Amazon
- Samsung M80H Series 4K smart TV | $400, normally $600 from Target
- 55-inch Hisense U6 Mini-LED 4K smart TV | $400, normally $750 from Best Buy
- Samsung 650-inch M70H Series Mini LED 4K smart TV | $380, normally $480 from Target
- Roku 65-inch Plus Series 4K smart TV | $480, normally $650 from Walmart
- LG 65-inch C6 Series OLED 4K smart TV | $1,400, normally $2,700 at Walmart
- Hisense 75-inch H5R1 4K smart TV | $328, normally $668 at Walmart
Streaming players
- Fire TV Stick HD | $18, normally $40 at Amazon
- Fire TV Stick 4K Select | $15, normally $50 at Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick HD | $25, normally $40 from Target)
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus | $48.66, normally $60 from Amazon
- Roku Ultra | $100, normally $150 from Best Buy
- Roku Streambar SE | $100, normally $150 from Amazon
Soundbars and speakers
- Ultimea Soundbar with wireless subwoofer | $60, normally $130 from Walmart
- VIZIO 4.1 Pro soundbar with surround speakers | $79, normally $148 from Walmart
- LG S40TR 4.1ch soundbar, subwoofer, and speakers |$200, normally $280
- TCL S45H S Class 2.0 Channel soundbar | $80, normally $130 from Best Buy
- Sony Bravia soundbar and wireless subwoofer | $278, normally $350 from Amazon
- Ultimea Skywave Series 7.1.4ch wireless sound system | $600, normally $720 from Best Buy
Smart projectors
- Elephas Roku smart projector | $90, normally $130 from Amazon
- Happrun smart projector with Roku TV | $100, normally $390 from Walmart
- Elephas portable Roku TV projector | $130, normally $200 from Target
- Aurzen smart projector with Google TV, 4K supported | $250, normally $450 from Best Buy
- Happrun 2500 ANSI Google TV projector | $400, normally $600 at Amazon