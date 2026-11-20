Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Amazon usually has some pretty epic discounts saved for Black Friday every year, and with new Fire TV Stick HD and Fire TV Stick 4K models now available, 2026 may see the best deals yet. But the company isn’t waiting for next week to show off great prices on a new Fire TV streaming player; right now, shoppers can save up to 67% on a new Fire TV for the holidays. Grab one for yourself, or make it a stocking stuffer for the streaming-needy person on your gift list!

Fire TV streaming players From $16

Shop discounts on new Fire TV devices for Black Friday

Amazon has rolled out some of its best deals of the entire year on Fire TV devices for Black Friday. Each Fire TV model will connect to a smart TV in just a few steps, allowing viewers to watch apps like Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video, YouTube, and many more on any TV with a free HDMI port they choose.

The best deal currently available is on the new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is discounted by 67% to just $20. We reviewed the new Fire TV Stick 4K last month, finding it to be a capable streaming device for those who need only basic 4K streaming capabilities.

Whichever Fire TV device you choose, you’ll save over 50% with Amazon’s current Black Friday deals. Get the new Fire TV Stick 4K, or upgrade all the way to the Fire TV Cube at a price that probably won’t come around again until at least next Black Friday. Don’t wait for the day after Thanksgiving to cross these items off your list — shop now!