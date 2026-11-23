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Not long ago, T-Mobile introduced new T-Mix plans that allow customers to enjoy unlimited talk, text, and data, varying amounts of premium data, and new Picks, which are exchangable for benefits like streaming subscriptions, food and travel discounts, and much more.

With the iPhone 18 Pro now available, T-Mobile wants to make sure T-Mix customers who want a new phone can get their hands on the latest hit device from Apple. There are three ways T-Mix customers can get a new iPhone 18 Pro on T-Mobile now, and we’ll give more details below!

Get the iPhone 18 Pro on T-Mobile

How to get an iPhone 18 Pro on T-Mobile with T-Mix plans

Use 5 Picks with no new line or trade-in needed

Each T-Mobile T-Mix plan comes with a pre-set number of Picks, and customers can increase their number of Picks by adding additional lines. If they have five Picks available with your T-Mix plan, well-qualified customers can trade them in to get a new iPhone 18 Pro completely on T-Mobile!

Eligible customers will receive 36 monthly bill credits that will be applied to the cost of the iPhone 18 Pro, and even with the $35 device connection fee and applicable taxes, this is a fantastic deal. There’s no need to trade in a device or add a new line to get the new phone — just trade in five picks from a qualifying T-Mix plan if you’re a well-qualified customer. Click here for complete details.

Use 3 Picks with a new line and any condition trade-in

The second method well-qualified customers can use to get an iPhone 18 Pro on T-Mobile is by adding a new line (or lines) on a T-Mix plan, trading in an eligible device in any condition, and using three Picks. This is a great option for planholders who need to add a new line and are ready to upgrade a qualifying phone to the new iPhone 18 Pro.

Customers will receive up to $1,200 back via 35 monthly bill credits. Tax and $35 device connection fee apply. Click here for complete details.

Activate a new line and port and use 3 Picks

This offer is ideal for new T-Mobile customers who are coming from another eligible carrier. To get an iPhone 18 Pro on T-Mobile with this promotion, you’ll need to activate a new line (or lines) on a T-Mix plan, bring your number over from an eligible carrier, and use three of the Picks that come with your T-Mix subscription.

Customers will receive up to $1,200 back via 35 monthly bill credits. Tax and $35 device connection fee apply. Click here for complete details.

T-Mobile is making it easier for both new customers and existing subscribers of its T-Mix plans to get an iPhone 18 Pro. Use these promotions to get an iPhone 18 completely on T-Mobile, and enjoy same-day delivery (in some locations) or pick it up at your local T-Mobile store.