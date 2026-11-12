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Apple TV’s new crime thriller “12 12 12” is set to premiere on Friday, Nov. 13. Starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, this high-stakes cat-and-mouse game involves an elaborate bank heist in Zurich, chronicling the planning, the robbery, and the aftermath. The eight-episode limited series unfolds across three timelines, following the 12 months leading up to the robbery, the 12 hours of the heist itself, and the 12 days that follow. The first two episodes will be available to stream on beginning Nov. 13, at 12:01 a.m. ET, with new episodes arriving every Friday through the Dec. 25 season finale. You can watch it all with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV.

How to watch ‘12 12 12’

Everything you need to know about ‘12 12 12’

How to watch ‘12 12 12’

How to watch ‘12 12 12’ When will episodes of ‘12 12 12’ come on Apple TV?

When will episodes of ‘12 12 12’ come on Apple TV? Can you watch episodes of ‘12 12 12’ for free?

Can you watch episodes of ‘12 12 12’ for free? Watch the trailer for ‘12 12 12’

Watch the trailer for ‘12 12 12’ What is ‘12 12 12’ about?

What is ‘12 12 12’ about? Who stars in ‘12 12 12’?

When will episodes of ‘12 12 12’ come on Apple TV?

Okay, “12 12 12” officially drops on Friday, Nov. 13 with the first two episodes. But, as you might have guessed in this particular case, Apple will often drop its shows at 9 p.m. ET the night before… so I would bet real money you can watch this on the evening of Nov. 12. After that, you get one new episode (eight in total) every Friday through the season finale on Dec. 25. Merry Christmas!

What is the full episode release schedule for ‘12 12 12’?

Can you watch episodes of ‘12 12 12’ for free?

Yes! Apple TV is one of the last remaining major streamers to still offer a free trial. You can sign up and get a seven-day free trial of Apple TV to watch “12 12 12” for free. You can do it when the show premieres or wait for the entire series to drop and binge it for free, along with other epic thrillers like “Hijack” and “Slow Horses.” Yes, I do love Apple TV, thank you very much. After the free trial, Apple TV costs $15 per month.

Watch the trailer for ‘12 12 12’

What is ‘12 12 12’ about?

“12 12 12” looks like a classic cat-and-mouse crime thriller from the outside. Anthony Mackie plays a disgraced FBI agent, while Jamie Dornan plays an American career criminal. Mackie chases Dornan across Europe after the heist of a vault buried underneath Zurich, Switzerland. The setup may sound familiar, but the execution is anything but.

As I mentioned in the intro, every episode unfolds across three timelines: the 12 months spent planning the heist, the 12 hours it takes to execute it, and the 12 days following the robbery (because if the criminal isn’t caught in 12 days, it’s unlikely they’ll be caught at all). So you get the same crime from three different points in time. And I’m sure as you watch, half the fun will be putting the puzzle together from before, during, and after.

Who stars in ‘12 12 12’?

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan lead “12 12 12” and both serve as executive producers. Joining Mackie and Dornan are Jack Kesy, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, José Garcia, and Kali Reis. Behind the scenes, Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble created the series, while Kari Skogland takes the director’s chair for the pilot and several additional episodes.