Mackie, Dornan face off in upcoming heist thriller ‘12 12 12’
Mackie, Dornan face off in upcoming heist thriller ‘12 12 12’
Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan face off in a crime thriller told across three timelines.
Apple TV’s new crime thriller “12 12 12” is set to premiere on Friday, Nov. 13. Starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, this high-stakes cat-and-mouse game involves an elaborate bank heist in Zurich, chronicling the planning, the robbery, and the aftermath. The eight-episode limited series unfolds across three timelines, following the 12 months leading up to the robbery, the 12 hours of the heist itself, and the 12 days that follow. The first two episodes will be available to stream on beginning Nov. 13, at 12:01 a.m. ET, with new episodes arriving every Friday through the Dec. 25 season finale. You can watch it all with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV.
How to watch ‘12 12 12’
- When: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET
- TV: Apple TV
- Stream: Watch with a seven-day free trial to Apple TV.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about ‘12 12 12’
When will episodes of ‘12 12 12’ come on Apple TV?
Okay, “12 12 12” officially drops on Friday, Nov. 13 with the first two episodes. But, as you might have guessed in this particular case, Apple will often drop its shows at 9 p.m. ET the night before… so I would bet real money you can watch this on the evening of Nov. 12. After that, you get one new episode (eight in total) every Friday through the season finale on Dec. 25. Merry Christmas!
What is the full episode release schedule for ‘12 12 12’?
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Episode
|Outlet
|Friday, Nov. 13
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 1
|Apple TV
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 2
|Apple TV
|Friday, Nov. 20
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 3
|Apple TV
|Friday, Nov. 27
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 4
|Apple TV
|Friday, Dec. 4
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 5
|Apple TV
|Friday, Dec. 11
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 6
|Apple TV
|Friday, Dec. 18
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 7
|Apple TV
|Friday, Dec. 25
|12:01 a.m.
|Episode 8
|Apple TV
Can you watch episodes of ‘12 12 12’ for free?
Yes! Apple TV is one of the last remaining major streamers to still offer a free trial. You can sign up and get a seven-day free trial of Apple TV to watch “12 12 12” for free. You can do it when the show premieres or wait for the entire series to drop and binge it for free, along with other epic thrillers like “Hijack” and “Slow Horses.” Yes, I do love Apple TV, thank you very much. After the free trial, Apple TV costs $15 per month.
Apple TV
Apple TV (formerly known as Apple TV+) is a subscription video streaming service for $14.99 per month, offering a growing slate of original series, films, documentaries, and specials. Unlike other platforms that combine licensed titles with originals, Apple TV is built entirely around exclusive programming, making it the home of critically acclaimed hits such as “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” and “Silo.” Its lineup continues to expand with award-winning dramas, comedies, family-friendly shows, and blockbuster original films like “CODA,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
In October 2025, Apple TV agreed to a deal with Formula 1 to exclusively broadcast all Formula 1 races starting with the 2026 season.
Apple TV also features coverage of all regular-season matches for Major League Soccer (MLS) at no additional cost.
On August 28th, 2026, the price of Apple TV was increased from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month, the second increase in as many years.
The service is available worldwide through the Apple TV app, which is built into Apple devices and supported on most smart TVs, streaming players like Roku and Fire TV, game consoles, and web browsers. Subscribers can watch on demand, download episodes and movies for offline viewing, and stream in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, where available. Apple TV also offers family sharing, allowing up to six people to use one subscription at no extra cost.
With a competitive monthly price and bundles available through Apple One — which combines Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and more — the service continues to grow as a key part of Apple’s ecosystem. Apple TV delivers one of the strongest collections of exclusive content in the streaming space for viewers seeking prestige originals, cinematic storytelling, and seamless access across devices.
Watch the trailer for ‘12 12 12’
What is ‘12 12 12’ about?
“12 12 12” looks like a classic cat-and-mouse crime thriller from the outside. Anthony Mackie plays a disgraced FBI agent, while Jamie Dornan plays an American career criminal. Mackie chases Dornan across Europe after the heist of a vault buried underneath Zurich, Switzerland. The setup may sound familiar, but the execution is anything but.
As I mentioned in the intro, every episode unfolds across three timelines: the 12 months spent planning the heist, the 12 hours it takes to execute it, and the 12 days following the robbery (because if the criminal isn’t caught in 12 days, it’s unlikely they’ll be caught at all). So you get the same crime from three different points in time. And I’m sure as you watch, half the fun will be putting the puzzle together from before, during, and after.
Who stars in ‘12 12 12’?
Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan lead “12 12 12” and both serve as executive producers. Joining Mackie and Dornan are Jack Kesy, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, José Garcia, and Kali Reis. Behind the scenes, Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble created the series, while Kari Skogland takes the director’s chair for the pilot and several additional episodes.
12 12 12
A heist takes 12 months to plan, 12 hours to execute—and a thief not caught within 12 days won’t be caught at all. Across three pulse-pounding timelines, an FBI agent and a career criminal face off in a deadly game of cat and mouse through Europe.