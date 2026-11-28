Justin Golba is a Kent State graduate and long-time sports reporter who covers Ohio State, hosts the "Bucketheads" college basketball podcast, and works in the golf industry. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Administration.

The 40th annual Survivor Games event and the fifth version branded as “WarGames” is here. The 2026 edition of Survivor Series: WarGames will take place Saturday, November 28, 2026, at Daikin Park in Houston, and will be exclusively streamed on ESPN Unlimited. The event will center on the men’s and women’s WarGames matches that feature a roofless steel cage that surrounds two rings placed side by side. The first team to score a pinfall or submission wins. The event will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s debut at the 1996 Survivor Series. Don’t miss any of the incredible action with a subscription to ESPN Unlimited.

How to watch 2026 Survivor Series: WarGames

Everything you need to know to stream 2026 Survivor Series: WarGames

How to watch 2026 Survivor Series: WarGames

How to watch 2026 Survivor Series: WarGames When is Survivor Series: WarGames?

When is Survivor Series: WarGames? What is the card for Survivor Series: WarGames?

What is the card for Survivor Series: WarGames? Can you stream Survivor Series: WarGames for free?

Can you stream Survivor Series: WarGames for free? Watch a preview for Survivor Series: WarGames

Watch a preview for Survivor Series: WarGames What’s at stake at Survivor Series: WarGames?

What’s at stake at Survivor Series: WarGames? How to stream Survivor Series: WarGames from anywhere

When is 2026 Survivor Series: WarGames?

2026 Survivor Series: WarGames will take place Saturday, November 28, 2026, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. All of the action will stream exclusively on ESPN Unlimited, so if you want to catch the action, you will either need to authenticate your ESPN account via your cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service account if your provider offers complimentary access, or you can sign up directly (more on that next).

What is the card for Survivor Series: WarGames?

Card subject to change.

Stipulation Match 5-on-5 Survivor Series match Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fénix, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano) Singles match for the Women’s World Championship Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch Men’s WarGames match The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa) vs. The 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, and Lucien Price) (with Jaida Parker) Women’s WarGames match Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid), Jade Cargill, and Michin (with B-Fab)

Can you stream 2026 Survivor Series: WarGames for free?

Technically, the answer is no, but there is a loophole. ESPN’s streaming service does not offer free trials, so going directly through the streamer will require a paid subscription. However, if you subscribe to a cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service that provides access to the ESPN family of networks as part of its channel offerings, then there is a good chance that you will be able to authenticate your subscription and stream on ESPN Unlimited for no additional cost; and that is where the loophole comes in.

If you sign up for one of those services that offers a free trial — like DIRECTV’s MySports Genre Pack — you will get five days of the service at no cost, including the complimentary access to ESPN Unlimited. If you are going to go this route on one of the myriad of services available, make sure that the subscription tier you sign up for offers access to ESPN Unlimited, not just ESPN Select, which will not include the WarGames broadcast.

However, if you want to make sure that you have constant access to ESPN Unlimited programming, it will cost you $30 per month. The platform does have a cheaper subscription at $13 per month, but the ESPN Select option does not provide access to WWE Premium Live Events. So, you will need to go for the more expensive ESPN Unlimited option for $30.

Sign up espn.com ESPN Unlimited ESPN launched its highly anticipated direct-to-consumer streaming service on August 21, 2025. For the first time, this service gives sports fans access to its full lineup of linear channels without a traditional cable or satellite subscription. … Subscribers can pay the $31.99 monthly fee for ESPN Unlimited, which unlocks all ESPN linear channels — including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN on ABC — plus ESPN+ and ESPN3, totaling around 47,000 live events each year. A subscription may be purchased monthly or annually. ESPN+ content is available as part of an ESPN Ultimate subscription; those seeking only ESPN+ can subscribe to ESPN Select for $13.99 instead. ESPN Unlimited offers extensive coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, UFC, soccer, tennis, and more, along with original programming, studio shows, and “30 for 30” documentaries. Starting in 2026, the platform will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for WWE’s premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble. NFL Network and NFL RedZone are also included through an NFL-ESPN partnership, which adds draft coverage, preseason games, and NFL+ Premium features. The enhanced ESPN app will feature Multiview for watching multiple games simultaneously, real-time stats, betting and fantasy tools, personalized highlight reels, and even e-commerce options for tickets and merchandise. On September 1, 2026, ESPN Unlimited prices were raised — barely a year after launch — from $13 to $14 per month for ESPN Select and from $30 to $32 for ESPN Unlimited. Viewers can subscribe directly or bundle ESPN Unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu. With its robust live sports lineup, premium features, and the convenience of streaming anywhere, ESPN’s new service is a must-have for die-hard sports fans looking to cut the cord without sacrificing coverage. Sign up $31.99+ / month espn.com

Watch a preview for Survivor Series: WarGames

Everything you need to know about 2026 Survivor Series: WarGames

Rey Mysterio announced a 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series match between Team USA and Team Mexico at Survivor Series: WarGames, marking the first Survivor Series match to be held at a Survivor Series event since 2021. Later that night, Mysterio also announced that he would lead Team Mexico. A day later on the Crown Jewel Post-show, SmackDown’s Cody Rhodes proposed to lead Team USA,

Since September, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso) had been feuding with The 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Carmelo Hayes, and Cruz Montana) after Keys, Nima, and Price attacked and abducted Sikoa on the September 21 episode of Raw, taking him out of his scheduled Money in the Bank qualifying match. At the Money in the Bank event following Reigns’s successful World Heavyweight Championship defense, The 946 brawled with Sikoa and The Usos (Jey and Jimmy) until The 946’s Jaida Parker took The 946 to safety.

How to stream 2026 Survivor Series: WarGames from anywhere

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch all the action as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer to make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need a subscription to ESPN Unlimited in order to stream Survivor Series: WarGames with a VPN.

NordVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get two full years of protection for just $3.59 per month — plus you’ll get three extra months FREE. A high-speed VPN with best-in-class security that can be used on up to 10 devices at once — what more could you ask for? Simply sign up, install the software on your device of choice, and start streaming just as you would back home. It couldn’t be easier!

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While NordVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.