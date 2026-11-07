Justin Golba is a Kent State graduate and long-time sports reporter who covers Ohio State, hosts the "Bucketheads" college basketball podcast, and works in the golf industry. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Administration.

The eighth annual WWE Crown Jewel is here and, after a relocation due to safety concerns, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 12 noon ET on ESPN Unlimited from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event features the biggest names in the world of wrestling facing off in champion-vs.-champion matches for the Crown Jewel Championships. Roman Reigns will face Sami Zayn on the men’s side, while Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green will battle for the women’s Crown Jewel. Don’t miss any of the incredible action with a subscription to ESPN Unlimited.

How to watch 2026 WWE Crown Jewel

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 12 noon ET

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 12 noon ET TV: ESPN Unlimited

ESPN Unlimited Streaming: Watch all of the matchups with a subscription to ESPN Unlimited .

Watch all of the matchups with a . From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.

Everything you need to know to stream 2026 WWE Crown Jewel

How to watch 2026 WWE Crown Jewel

How to watch 2026 WWE Crown Jewel When is Crown Jewel?

When is Crown Jewel? Can you stream Crown Jewel for free?

Can you stream Crown Jewel for free? What is the card for 2026 WWE Crown Jewel?

What is the card for 2026 WWE Crown Jewel? Watch a preview for 2026 WWE Crown Jewel

Watch a preview for 2026 WWE Crown Jewel What’s at stake at Crown Jewel?

What’s at stake at Crown Jewel? How to stream Crown Jewel from anywhere

When is 2026 WWE Crown Jewel?

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 will take place at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Noon ET. All of the action will stream exclusively on ESPN Unlimited, so if you want to catch the action, you will either need to authenticate your ESPN account via your cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service account if your provider offers complimentary access, or you can sign up directly (more on that next).

Can you stream 2026 WWE Crown Jewel for free?

Technically, the answer is no, but there is a loophole. ESPN’s streaming service does not offer free trials, so going directly through the streamer will require a paid subscription. However, if you subscribe to a cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service that provides access to the ESPN family of networks as part of its channel offerings, then there is a good chance that you will be able to authenticate your subscription and stream on ESPN Unlimited for no additional cost; and that is where the loophole comes in.

If you sign up for one of those services that offers a free trial — like DIRECTV’s MySports Genre Pack — you will get five days of the service at no cost, including the complimentary access to ESPN Unlimited. If you are going to go this route on one of the myriad of services available, make sure that the subscription tier you sign up for offers access to ESPN Unlimited, not just ESPN Select, which will not include the Crown Jewel broadcast.

However, if you want to make sure that you have constant access to ESPN Unlimited programming, it will cost you $30 per month. The platform does have a cheaper subscription at $13 per month, but the ESPN Select option does not provide access to WWE Premium Live Events. So, you will need to go for the more expensive ESPN Unlimited option for $30.

Sign up espn.com ESPN Unlimited ESPN launched its highly anticipated direct-to-consumer streaming service on August 21, 2025. For the first time, this service gives sports fans access to its full lineup of linear channels without a traditional cable or satellite subscription. … Subscribers can pay the $31.99 monthly fee for ESPN Unlimited, which unlocks all ESPN linear channels — including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN on ABC — plus ESPN+ and ESPN3, totaling around 47,000 live events each year. A subscription may be purchased monthly or annually. ESPN+ content is available as part of an ESPN Ultimate subscription; those seeking only ESPN+ can subscribe to ESPN Select for $13.99 instead. ESPN Unlimited offers extensive coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, UFC, soccer, tennis, and more, along with original programming, studio shows, and “30 for 30” documentaries. Starting in 2026, the platform will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for WWE’s premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble. NFL Network and NFL RedZone are also included through an NFL-ESPN partnership, which adds draft coverage, preseason games, and NFL+ Premium features. The enhanced ESPN app will feature Multiview for watching multiple games simultaneously, real-time stats, betting and fantasy tools, personalized highlight reels, and even e-commerce options for tickets and merchandise. On September 1, 2026, ESPN Unlimited prices were raised — barely a year after launch — from $13 to $14 per month for ESPN Select and from $30 to $32 for ESPN Unlimited. Viewers can subscribe directly or bundle ESPN Unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu. With its robust live sports lineup, premium features, and the convenience of streaming anywhere, ESPN’s new service is a must-have for die-hard sports fans looking to cut the cord without sacrificing coverage. Sign up $31.99+ / month espn.com

What is the card for 2026 WWE Crown Jewel?

Card subject to change.

Stipulation Match Singles match for the 2026 WWE Crown Jewel Championship Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn Singles match for the 2026 WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green Last Man Standing Match Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton Tag team match for the World Tag Team Championship The Vision (Bron Breakker and Austin Theory)(c) vs. Penta and Je’Von Evans

Watch a preview for 2026 WWE Crown Jewel

Everything you need to know about 2026 WWE Crown Jewel

At Money in the Bank, Raw’s World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns retained his title, while on the October 30 episode of SmackDown, SmackDown’s Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn retained his title, setting up the men’s Crown Jewel Championship match. On the women’s side, 2024 women’s Crown Jewel Champion Liv Morgan won Raw’s Women’s World Championship at Money in the Bank, while on the October 30 episode of SmackDown, SmackDown’s WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green retained her title, setting up the women’s Crown Jewel Championship match.

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 42, Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Orton then returned at Night 1 of SummerSlam, costing Rhodes the title. This led to a rematch between the two for Sunday Night’s Main Event, which Orton won. On the October 23 episode of SmackDown, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis scheduled a Last Man Standing match between Rhodes and Orton for Crown Jewel.

How to stream 2026 WWE Crown Jewel from anywhere

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch all the action as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer to make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need a subscription to ESPN Unlimited in order to stream Crown Jewel with a VPN.

NordVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get two full years of protection for just $3.59 per month — plus you’ll get three extra months FREE. A high-speed VPN with best-in-class security that can be used on up to 10 devices at once — what more could you ask for? Simply sign up, install the software on your device of choice, and start streaming just as you would back home. It couldn’t be easier!

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While NordVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.