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Eight months after a stunning NCAA Tournament finish, the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (4-2) face the No. 10 Connecticut Huskies (4-1) on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Duke edged Washington State 78-74 in its most recent game, while UConn is trying to rebound from its first loss of the season, an 85-79 defeat to Arizona. In their Elite Eight showdown last March, Braylon Mullins buried a long, go-ahead three-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining, completing a 19-point comeback and giving the Huskies a 73-72 victory and a trip to the Final Four. The game is part of Prime Video’s exclusive slate of Duke games, and is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 30-day free trial of Prime Video.

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs. UConn Huskies

Everything you need to know about Duke vs. UConn

How to watch the Duke vs. UConn

How to watch the Duke vs. UConn Why watch Duke vs. UConn on Prime Video?

Why watch Duke vs. UConn on Prime Video? Can you watch Duke vs. UConn for free?

Can you watch Duke vs. UConn for free? Watch a preview of Duke vs. UConn

Watch a preview of Duke vs. UConn How to watch Duke vs. UConn with a VPN

Why do we recommend watching Duke vs. UConn on Prime Video?

Prime Video is once again the host of an exclusive slate of Duke Blue Devils games in the 2026-27 season. The only way to watch these games will be with a Prime Video subscription. You can watch NFL football and other sports available in your area on Prime Video at no extra cost, and the lineup will also include NBA regular-season games for the second season in a row.

You also get to try Prime Video free if you’re a new Prime customer, and you can watch for as little as $9 per month if you don’t mind ads during playback.

What Duke Blue Devil games will air exclusively on Prime Video?

Date Matchup Time (ET) Venue Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026 Duke vs. UConn 7 p.m. T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 21, 2026 Duke vs. Texas Tech 7 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027 Duke vs. Gonzaga 8 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Can you watch Duke vs. UConn for free?

If you have never signed up for Amazon Prime before, yes. Prime comes with a 30-day free trial for all new customers, and Prime Video is one of the key benefits of a Prime subscription. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to watch a great game free with Prime Video before signing up, this Duke vs. UConn matchup is the perfect opportunity.

Watch a preview of Duke vs. UConn

How to watch Duke vs. UConn with a VPN

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to Prime Video in order to stream the game with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day, money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.

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While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.