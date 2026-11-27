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By now “Harry Potter” needs little introduction. After seven incredible books and eight incredible movies, we are headed back to Hogwarts for another reimagining of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” but this time as a TV show. And I could not be more excited! The new eight-episode series premieres on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25 on HBO Max and HBO. Here’s how to watch “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” as soon as it drops.

How to watch ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

When: Friday, Dec. 25, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 25, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET TV: HBO

HBO Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

Watch with a subscription to HBO Max. From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.

Everything you need to know about ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

How to watch ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

How to watch ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ When will ‘Harry Potter’ episodes air?

When will ‘Harry Potter’ episodes air? Why watch ‘Harry Potter’ on HBO Max?

Why watch ‘Harry Potter’ on HBO Max? Can you watch the ‘Harry Potter’ series for free?

Can you watch the ‘Harry Potter’ series for free? Watch the trailer for the ‘Harry Potter’ series

Watch the trailer for the ‘Harry Potter’ series What is the ‘Harry Potter’ series about?

When will episodes of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ air?

The short answer is Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25. That will be on both HBO and HBO Max. The long answer is that we don’t have the exact episode release details yet. There’s no exact time for the HBO linear release, but I’d bet it’s 9 p.m. ET on Friday. On HBO Max, the episodes are likely set to arrive earlier, as the premiere will drop at 3:01 a.m. ET on Christmas Day.

We know there are eight episodes, but there’s no episode release schedule either. It could premiere on Friday, and then start dropping on Sundays in their coveted 9 p.m. ET slot. We’ll update this as soon as we know more.

Why do we recommend HBO Max for watching ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’?

Because it’s the best way to watch “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” on your own schedule. Plus, it’s a lot cheaper than getting a live TV subscription just to watch one channel. I’ve been a long-time subscriber with zero complaints about the Basic ad-supported plan for $11 per month.

The best part is that I often find that ads are usually loaded up at the front, and then you can watch mostly ad-free the rest of the way. If you want to skip the ads entirely, go for the Standard plan for $19 per month, and if you absolutely need 4K, the Premium plan costs $23 per month.

Can you watch episodes of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ for free?

Unfortunately, no. HBO Max is not currently offering a free trial. However, there are a number of deals currently available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can get 50% off a full year of service when you sign up for the service directly, or pay just $5.49 per month for 12 months when you subscribe via Prime Video Channels.

Watch the trailer for ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

What is ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ about?

“You’re a wizard, Harry!” Those four words change Harry Potter’s life in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” And boy does he need it because the 11-year-old’s (Dominic McLaughlin) life is miserable, living with his aunt and uncle. But the magic comes quickly as he heads off to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he meets Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout) and Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton), learns to play Quidditch, and starts piecing together the truth about his parents’ deaths and his connection to Lord Voldemort.

Meanwhile, something evil is lurking in the Forbidden Forest; a giant, three-headed dog is guarding something, and the three friends are about to find out what being a wizard really means. Based on J.K. Rowling’s first book, the eight-episode series will have plenty of time to bring life to the details that a two-hour movie simply can’t. Alohomora!