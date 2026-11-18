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The Country Music Academy is ready to honor the best and brightest stars from the previous year in country music once again. The 2026 CMA Awards will go live on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with a huge list of performers set to grace the stage, and many more stars of the genre expected in the audience. Watch the evening’s festivities with a [subscription to DIRECTV].

How to watch the 2026 CMA Awards

Everything you need to know about the 2026 CMA Awards

How to watch the 2026 CMA Awards

How to watch the 2026 CMA Awards When do the 2026 CMA Awards air?

When do the 2026 CMA Awards air? Why watch the 2026 CMA Awards on DIRECTV?

Why watch the 2026 CMA Awards on DIRECTV? Can you watch the 2026 CMA Awards for free?

Can you watch the 2026 CMA Awards for free? All the streamers you can watch 2026 CMA Awards with

All the streamers you can watch 2026 CMA Awards with Preview the 2026 CMA Awards

Preview the 2026 CMA Awards Learn more about the 2026 CMA Awards

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When do the 2026 CMA Awards air?

The 2026 CMA Awards will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. It will be available to stream on-demand on Hulu starting Thursday.

Why watch the 2026 CMA Awards on DIRECTV?

We prefer watching the 2026 CMA Awards on DIRECTV because of how easy it is to watch the awards ceremony your way. Stream it on ABC with DIRECTV’s ENTERTAINMENT package (starting at $50 for a limited time), with the MySports or MyNews Genre Packs, or through your Disney+ subscription with the MyEntertainment Genre Packs.

There are great deals available on DIRECTV Genre Packs for the 2026 holiday season, giving viewers value along with choice when determining which plan they want to use to watch the 2026 CMA Awards. Plus, all new DIRECTV subscribers get a five-day free trial when they sign up!

Can you watch the 2026 CMA Awards for free?

Yes, there are a few streamers that include ABC and offer free trials you can use to watch the 2026 CMA Awards. Fubo has a trial that can last between one day and seven, depending on what time of month you sign up and other variables. Hulu + Live TV includes a three-day free trial for all new viewers, and YouTube TV’s trial can stretch between two and 21 days.

All the streamers you can watch 2026 CMA Awards with

The 2026 CMA Awards will be available live on ABC with DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Sling TV has ABC in just a few markets, in both its Blue and Select plans (starting at $20 per month).

Disney+ will carry the 2026 CMA Awards live on all plans, starting with the ad-supported Basic plan at $12.49 per month.

Preview the 2026 CMA Awards

Learn more about the 2026 CMA Awards

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will bring together some of country music’s biggest stars for a celebration of the genre’s past, present, and future on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Broadcasting live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the three-hour ceremony will be hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third consecutive year, with performances, unexpected collaborations, and plenty of opportunities for the industry’s biggest names to take home some hardware.

Ella Langley leads this year’s nominees with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, while Miranda Lambert has seven and Kacey Musgraves has five. The evening’s performances will feature a mix of established superstars and rising talents, including Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, and Vince Gill. Newly inducted Country Music Hall of Famer Tim McGraw will also take the stage, celebrating a remarkable career that includes 40 CMA Awards nominations.

Beyond the competitive awards, the ceremony will recognize some of country music’s most enduring legends. Brooks & Dunn will receive the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, with Brothers Osborne, HARDY, Luke Bryan, Marcus King, and Halestorm joining forces for a special tribute. Viewers can also look forward to a heartfelt celebration of Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life and legacy following her death earlier this year. With the CMA Awards marking their 60th anniversary, this year’s show promises to be as much a celebration of country music’s rich history as it is a showcase for the artists carrying the genre into its next chapter.