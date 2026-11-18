Country music’s biggest night is here! Watch the 2026 CMA Awards
Country music’s biggest night is here! Watch the 2026 CMA Awards
The night will feature a ton of live performances, plus a touching tribute to Dolly Parton.
The Country Music Academy is ready to honor the best and brightest stars from the previous year in country music once again. The 2026 CMA Awards will go live on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with a huge list of performers set to grace the stage, and many more stars of the genre expected in the audience. Watch the evening’s festivities with a [subscription to DIRECTV].
How to watch the 2026 CMA Awards
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to DIRECTV or Disney+.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about the 2026 CMA Awards
When do the 2026 CMA Awards air?
The 2026 CMA Awards will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. It will be available to stream on-demand on Hulu starting Thursday.
Why watch the 2026 CMA Awards on DIRECTV?
We prefer watching the 2026 CMA Awards on DIRECTV because of how easy it is to watch the awards ceremony your way. Stream it on ABC with DIRECTV’s ENTERTAINMENT package (starting at $50 for a limited time), with the MySports or MyNews Genre Packs, or through your Disney+ subscription with the MyEntertainment Genre Packs.
There are great deals available on DIRECTV Genre Packs for the 2026 holiday season, giving viewers value along with choice when determining which plan they want to use to watch the 2026 CMA Awards. Plus, all new DIRECTV subscribers get a five-day free trial when they sign up!
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.
Can you watch the 2026 CMA Awards for free?
Yes, there are a few streamers that include ABC and offer free trials you can use to watch the 2026 CMA Awards. Fubo has a trial that can last between one day and seven, depending on what time of month you sign up and other variables. Hulu + Live TV includes a three-day free trial for all new viewers, and YouTube TV’s trial can stretch between two and 21 days.
All the streamers you can watch 2026 CMA Awards with
The 2026 CMA Awards will be available live on ABC with DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Sling TV has ABC in just a few markets, in both its Blue and Select plans (starting at $20 per month).
Disney+ will carry the 2026 CMA Awards live on all plans, starting with the ad-supported Basic plan at $12.49 per month.
|DIRECTV
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free 3-Day Trial
|Free Trial
|Save with Sling
|Free Trial
|$20.99
|$9.99
|$28.99
|$25
|$19.99
|$29.99
|$45.99
|$45.99
|$64.99
|ABC
|+ $19
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
Preview the 2026 CMA Awards
Learn more about the 2026 CMA Awards
The 60th Annual CMA Awards will bring together some of country music’s biggest stars for a celebration of the genre’s past, present, and future on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Broadcasting live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the three-hour ceremony will be hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third consecutive year, with performances, unexpected collaborations, and plenty of opportunities for the industry’s biggest names to take home some hardware.
Ella Langley leads this year’s nominees with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, while Miranda Lambert has seven and Kacey Musgraves has five. The evening’s performances will feature a mix of established superstars and rising talents, including Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, and Vince Gill. Newly inducted Country Music Hall of Famer Tim McGraw will also take the stage, celebrating a remarkable career that includes 40 CMA Awards nominations.
Beyond the competitive awards, the ceremony will recognize some of country music’s most enduring legends. Brooks & Dunn will receive the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, with Brothers Osborne, HARDY, Luke Bryan, Marcus King, and Halestorm joining forces for a special tribute. Viewers can also look forward to a heartfelt celebration of Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life and legacy following her death earlier this year. With the CMA Awards marking their 60th anniversary, this year’s show promises to be as much a celebration of country music’s rich history as it is a showcase for the artists carrying the genre into its next chapter.
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