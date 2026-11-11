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A devastating crime from the past comes roaring back to the surface in Peacock’s new limited series “The Good Daughter,” premiering Thursday, Nov. 12. Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novel, the suspense thriller stars Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne as Charlotte and Samantha Quinn, sisters whose lives were shattered by a violent attack 20 years earlier. When another act of violence rocks their small town, Charlotte — now a lawyer like her father — finds herself at the center of a case that forces the family to confront painful memories and long-buried secrets. Don’t miss any of the drama with a subscription to Peacock.

How to watch ‘The Good Daughter’

Everything you need to know about ‘The Good Daughter’

How to watch ‘The Good Daughter’

How to watch ‘The Good Daughter’ When do episodes air?

When do episodes air? Can you watch ‘The Good Daughter’ for free?

Can you watch ‘The Good Daughter’ for free? Watch the teaser for ‘The Good Daughter’

Watch the teaser for ‘The Good Daughter’ What is ‘The Good Daughter’ about?

What is ‘The Good Daughter’ about? Get a first look at ‘The Good Daughter’

Get a first look at ‘The Good Daughter’ Who stars in ‘The Good Daughter’?

When will episodes of ‘The Good Daughter’ come on Peacock?

“The Good Daughter” will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, Nov. 12. All six episodes are slated to drop at 3:01 a.m. ET.

Can you watch episodes of ‘The Good Daughter’ for free?

Right now, Peacock doesn’t offer a standard free trial. New users sometimes get promotional offers through specific devices or partners, so keep an eye out. But the easiest way to watch “The Good Daughter” when it premieres is by subscribing to one of Peacock’s two paid plans. The Premium plan costs $11 per month with ads, and the Premium Plus plan costs $17 per month and is ad-free. Both tiers will include every episode the moment they’re available, along with the complete library of Peacock originals, NBCUniversal movies, iconic TV shows, and all of Peacock’s sports coverage.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets. … Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.” Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans. Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus. The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $8.99+ / month peacocktv.com

Watch the teaser for ‘The Good Daughter’

What is ‘The Good Daughter’ about?

Based on Karin Slaughter’s No. 1 bestseller, “The Good Daughter” is a gripping crime thriller about two sisters whose lives were blown apart by a home invasion in Pikeville, Georgia. Charlotte Quinn grew up trying to be the good daughter, following her dad into law, and trying to hold everything together. Samantha Quinn went the opposite direction, carrying the scars of that night in a way she never really hid.

Now it’s 28 years later, and another violent attack shakes their small town. Charlotte ends up being the first person on the scene, and from that moment, everything starts to crack open. As she digs into what happened, secrets that have been buried for decades start bubbling up, and she’s pushed to face the trauma she’s been running from since she was a kid. At its core, the show’s about family, memory, and what violence does to people long after the headlines fade. It’s not just a mystery. It’s two sisters trying to figure out who they really are after surviving something that nearly destroyed them.

Get a first look at ‘The Good Daughter’

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Who stars in ‘The Good Daughter’?

“The Good Daughter” has a stacked cast. Rose Byrne stars as Samantha Quinn, the older sister who’s a little bit broken from the trauma she’s suffered. Meghann Fahy plays Charlotte Quinn, the polished lawyer who’s spent decades trying to live up to the idea of being the good daughter while burying her trauma. Brendan Gleeson plays Rusty Quinn, their complicated father, whose choices echo through every part of the sisters’ lives. Olivia Williams plays Harriet Quinn, while Michael Dorman plays Ben, an important character in Charlotte’s current-day storyline. Audrey Grace Marshall rounds things out as young Sam in the flashbacks.