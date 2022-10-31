Peacock to Launch Hallmark Movie Hub with Live Channels, On-Demand Films and Series This Week

The ramp-up to the holidays seems to begin earlier and earlier every year, and that’s just how Hallmark likes it. The Hallmark Channel is arguably the best-known destination for original Christmas and holiday movies every year, and this season, the company has an extra present for its fans, its content will now be available on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 2, Peacock subscribers will be able to stream live and on-demand content from the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. The rollout of Hallmark content will be accompanied by a dedicated brand hub on Peacock, so users can navigate directly to their favorite Christmas movie or holiday themed TV show.

“As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with,” Peacock president Kelly Campbell said. “Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.”

In addition to the ability to access the Hallmark Channel and its affiliates live, Peacock subscribers will now have access to Hallmark’s on-demand content catalog that will include dozens of classic Hallmark films and series. Subscribers will also get to stream new, original Hallmark shows like “The Way Home” (debuting in 2023) live or the next day, depending on the title.

“We’re proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers,” Hallmark Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas said. “The opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark’s linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways.”

Hallmark has been blanketing streaming services with its light-hearted, feel-good programming in recent weeks, as the holiday season grows closer. The “Deck the Hallmark” podcast — which breaks down Hallmark’s annual Christmas movies — has recently made the jump to Philo, and Sling TV is offering subscribers two free weeks of the Hallmark Channel as part of its latest Freeview Weekend promotion.

Hallmark Media also announced a deal with the Spanish-language free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service Canela.TV to air its original holiday films in Spanish.

Peacock is striking while the iron is hot. The announced deal with Hallmark comes on the heels of the announcement that the NBCU streamer grew by 2 million paid subscribers in the third quarter of 2022 to come in at 15 million current active users. That subscriber base is almost certain to grow with the addition of the incredibly popular Hallmark Channel content that Peacock will now offer at no extra charge.