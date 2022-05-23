 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix

Ad-Supported Tier Could Grow Netflix Revenue by Over 20%

Matt Tamanini

Since announcing that the streaming service had lost 200,000 subscribers during the first three months of the year, Netflix has subtly adjusted its goals from uninhibited subscriber growth at all costs to incrementally increased revenue per customer.

The first hint of this slightly different philosophy came during the company’s April earnings call in which the executive team reported that they would be expanding efforts to curtail password sharing. However, instead of attempting to turn the estimated 100 million worldwide households that use the service without paying into traditional subscribers, they hope to make them “sub-accounts” on existing subscriber plans, thus increasing the revenue from that account while making those most of viewers who are already interested in the service.

If successful, that move should provide a significant revenue bump for the world’s largest streamer, but it will likely pale in comparison to the added income from their soon-to-launch ad-supported tier. According to a new report from The Information, by introducing an ad-supported option for budget-conscious customers, the streaming giant could generate an additional 21% in annual revenue.

By pulling information from streaming competitors that also operate both ad-free and ad-supported tiers, The Information estimates that Netflix could add north of $703 million thanks to advertising alone, not including the additional subscriber fees. The basic monthly plan on the service is currently $9.99 per month with a $15.49 standard option and $19.99 premium plan also available.

Related: How Will Netflix Incorporate Advertising into Lower-Cost Tiers?

Of course, the number of commercials that Netflix chooses to run per hour will influence how much ad revenue they will generate. At last week’s upfront presentaton, Disney+ revealed that they plan to average four minutes of advertising per hour on their ad-supported tier debuting later this year. At the Warner Bros. Discovery presentation, the company announced that ads on HBO Max were currently averaging between two and three minutes per hour.

Both streaming services also limit what content is ad-supported — Disney+ won’t put ads on kids’ content and HBO Max doesn’t throw commercials in or around HBO programming — so how Netflix chooses to handle some of these questions will certainly impact their bottom line.

But, in the first quarter of the year, Netflix generated $7.868 billion globally and is forecasting an $8.053 billion haul in Q2, despite anticipating a 2 million subscriber decline. Amongst U.S. and Canada’s 74.58 million subscribers, Netflix averages $14.91 per account per month; so if curbing password sharing and introducing ad-supported viewing options can offset domestic subscriber losses that will almost certainly be considered a win for the service’s executives and shareholders.

Sign Up
netflix.com

Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

Sign Up
$9.99+ / month
netflix.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.