Disney+ Will Reportedly Limit Ads to 4 Minutes Per Hour on Ad-Supported Tier

We know that ads are coming to Disney+, but there are still significant questions as to how Disney is going to integrate the new ad-supported tier into its premium streaming service. On Tuesday, one of the major questions was answered as we learned that the streamer is planning to keep the number of ads around its content to a minimum.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Disney is aiming to serve roughly four minutes of ads per hour. That load will put the platform in line with other services that serve a minimum number of commercials, but dramatically behind the ad load seen on traditional TV.

On the ad-supported tiers for HBO Max and Peacock, viewers can expect between four and five minutes of ads per hour, while Disney’s other general entertainment streamer Hulu serves nearly twice as many commercials. However, on broadcast and cable, consumers can expect anywhere from 18 to 23 minutes of commercials per hour.

Additionally, Disney+ is vowing to not serve ads during programming aimed at young children. The service will not place ads on shows or movies that are designed for preschool children, and when using a profile specifically set up for a young child, there will be no ads served, no matter what content is streamed.

“We’re never going to collect data on individual kids to target them,” Disney’s president of ad sales and partnerships Rita Ferro told the WSJ.

The report comes as Disney is preparing to make its case to advertisers as part of the annual upfronts event in New York City on Tuesday. While Disney is attempting to woo advertisers to their rapidly growing streaming service, the company has yet to announce when the ad-supported tier, how much it will cost, or how ads will be integrated into programming that was not designed to support commercials.

However, during the company’s recent earnings call, Disney executives did indicate that there would likely be a price increase to the ad-free tier once the lower-priced, ad-supported option was made available to consumers.

It is a distinct possibility that executives will make more information about their Disney+ advertising plans known on Tuesday, but either way, it does appear that the company is keeping user experience in mind while rolling out the ad-supported tier.