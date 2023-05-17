All ‘Indiana Jones’ Movies, Series Hitting Disney+ in May to Promote Release of ‘Dial of Destiny’

The “Indiana Jones” franchise is so beloved by fans that many will tell you the movies belong in a museum! They aren’t headed there quite yet, but they will be moving to a new streaming destination at the end of this month: Disney+.

To promote the upcoming release of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in theaters, Disney+ will add all four of the previously-released movies in the franchise, plus the short-lived TV series “The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones” on Wednesday, May 31. Harrison Ford’s latest — and reportedly last — turn as the whip-cracking archaeologist comes to cinemas on Friday, June 30. The rights to the “Indiana Jones” films are currently held by Paramount, and it is not yet known if they will still be available to stream on Paramount+ while Disney is borrowing them.

To accompany the addition of “Indiana Jones” to Disney+, Disney is offering some exclusive retail deals to Disney+ subscribers. From May 31, 2023 to June 8, 2023, subscribers can head to www.shopdisney.com/IndianaJones to access merchandise that the general public cannot. This is similar to the promotion Disney+ ran for its subscribers in November, providing them with exclusive access to select merchandise to get a head start on the holiday shopping season.

Adding “Indiana Jones” to Disney+ in order to promote the next film in the franchise is clearly a smart move for Disney, but it does fly in the face of some of the company’s recently-stated goals. Instead of spending money to bring more content to its service from Paramount+, Disney would ideally be accepting money from other streamers to send its content to them. Disney executives have confirmed that the company is considering licensing some content out in order to mitigate its still-high streaming losses, so it is a bit surprising to see Disney+ bringing on new movies instead of sending its own titles elsewhere, even if there is a logical reason for the move.

If the “Indiana Jones” content does well for Disney+, the company might consider buying the rights to the franchise outright from Paramount. Disney owns all distribution rights to “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” and it may decide it’s worth it to have the other films in the franchise available to stream alongside it when it eventually becomes available to stream on Disney+ after leaving theaters.

If you’re an Indy fan with Disney+, you still have a couple of weeks to get your watch party in order. The “Indiana Jones” franchise swings onto Disney+ on Wednesday, May 31.