Altitude is Now Live on fuboTV to Stream Avalanche and Nuggets Games

If you were hoping to stream the Colorado Avalanche or Denver Nuggets this week, fuboTV has officially launched Altitude. The RSN is included in the fuboTV Pro Plan, which is $69.99 a month (+ up to $11.99 RSN Fee), after a 7-Day Free Trial.

The Colorado Avalanche have their first game on Altitude on Thursday, October 13th vs. the Calgary Flames. The Denver Nuggets open their season on Altitude, next Wednesday, October 19th against the Utah Jazz.

Altitude has been in prolonged contract disputes with Dish Network and Comcast, which has left them without major carriage on cable in the Denver market since 2019. Altitude had also been difficult to get on any Live TV Streaming Service.

The channel had only been available as part DIRECTV STREAM “Choice Plan” ($89.99), but will be available as part of fuboTV Pro, Elite, and Ultimate plans ($69.99+). With fuboTV, there is an additional Regional Sports Fee (up to $11.99), depending on your market.

Altitude is the TV home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche regional game telecasts in Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Utah, as well as portions of Nevada, New Mexico, and South Dakota.