Amazon Details New Fire TV Features for ‘Thursday Night Football’; Offering Deals on TVs, Echo Devices to Celebrate

The 2023 “Thursday Night Football” season on Prime Video kicks off in just a few hours, but if you’re a user of Amazon Fire TV devices, there are some brand-new features available you need to know about first! Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa will help fully immerse viewers in the “TNF” experience this year.

The season begins with the Minnesota Vikings traveling to Lincoln Financial Field to meet last year’s NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, and Amazon has already announced its improvements to Prime Video for the 2023 ‘TNF’ season. Fire TV customers can use their voice remotes and other Amazon home suite devices equipped with Alexa to take their experience to the next level by turning on the game, calling up stats, and even ordering a pizza!

If your team plays on “Thursday Night Football” this season and you’re a Fire TV owner, there are some key updates to be aware of. Alexa has been programmed with a host of new voice commands for football fans to make use of this season.

Turn on the Game or Watch it Later

Users need only say “Alexa, play Thursday Night Football” into their Fire TV remote to be taken to the “TNF” stream instantly. Don’t have time to watch now? Say “Alexa, add ‘Thursday Night Football’ to my Watchlist” and all “TNF” games of the season will be automatically added to your watchlist, as well as recorded so you can watch any time. You can even say “Alexa, replay the last play” if you missed a turnover or a big score.

Get Notifications and X-Ray Stats from Alexa on Big Games, Teams and Players

New this season, Fire TV users can get notifications from Alexa on their favorite teams and players. All you have to do is say “Alexa, follow the Dallas Cowboys” or “Alexa, follow Dak Prescott” to get schedules, scores, breaking news, and more.

Fans can also get game stats in an instant by asking “Alexa, who just fumbled,” or “Alexa, how much did the San Francisco 49ers win by today?” Amazon is also harnessing the power of its X-Ray stats to allow Fire TV owners to say “Alexa, bring up X-Ray stats” and go inside the game with advanced analytics.

Want your favorite psych-up song to play automatically when your team is about to play on “TNF?” Alexa can turn on your Fire TV automatically, play that song, and send a digital announcement to all your connected devices that it’s game time.

Order Pizza from Domino’s with Alexa, and Spend Your Wait with the Newest Echo Show ‘Touchdown Trivia’

Hankering for a pie or some hot wings before the big game? You can download the Domino’s Skill on Amazon and order pizza using voice commands from your nearest Domino’s location. While you wait, turn on the “Touchdown Trivia” Amazon Echo show, which turns your Fire TV screen into a fun and challenging football trivia experience.

Send Specialized ‘Thursday Night Football’-Themed Replies with Your Ring Doorbell Device

If you’ve got a Ring doorbell connected to your Fire TV device, you can program it to tell guests who give it a jingle a “TNF”-themed Quick Reply like “Hi! We’ll be right there. Feel free to practice your Thursday Night Football touchdown dance while you wait,” or “We’re unavailable. Please leave a message and make sure to tell us who you’ve got for this week’s Thursday Night Football game.”

Owners can also program “Thursday Night Football” app alert tones on all Ring video doorbells.

If you need a new Amazon Fire TV device to stream “TNF” games and utilize all the new Alexa features available this year, you’re in luck! Amazon has some fantastic deals on these devices now, including TVs, Echo speakers, and even Blink video doorbells.