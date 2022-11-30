Amazon Freevee Adds Free Fubo Sports Network Featuring Live Games, Original Programming

Amazon has taken yet another step in improving its streaming sports offerings, though this time it’s not on Prime Video. The company announced a new partnership with the live TV streaming service fuboTV to bring the Fubo Sports Network to its free streaming service Freevee.

The Fubo Sports Network features live sports, original programming, and other sports-focused content. The channel recently expanded its original programming with the addition of two new series, “Airing It Out with Housh and Scandrick” and “The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton,” as well as with new seasons of returning favorites, “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” and “Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch.” Fans can also stream live soccer, MMA, documentaries, and more on the free ad-supported TV (FAST) network.

“With the launch of Fubo Sports Network on Amazon Freevee, we’re bringing our athlete-driven programming and original series to more eyeballs than ever before,” Fubo Networks’ Pamela Duckworth said. “There is a growing appetite for the voice of the athlete and our goal is to connect with fans wherever they choose to consume content. Platforms like Freevee allow us to do just that at no extra cost for our audiences. We’re delighted to join Freevee’s impressive lineup of premium channels.”

fuboTV considers itself a paradise for sports fans, offering 14 of the top 27 sports channels on its live TV service. The service also offers many regional sports networks (RSNs) that aren’t available on other services, which no doubt has contributed to the service reaching 1.23 million customers by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

As the World Cup finishes the group stage, soccer fans in the U.S. may want to try fubo. The service offers FOX and FS1, where World Cup matches are shown live, and it provides viewers the opportunity to watch games in 4K via the fuboTV app. Fubo is also in discussions with various sportsbooks to provide more gambling features on the service, despite closing its own in-house sportsbook earlier this year.

Amazon, meanwhile, has been adding quite a bit of sports content to Freevee. The company recently launched a 12-hour daily sports programming block, which it carries on Prime Video, Freevee, and audio platforms like Amazon Music. That sports talk block is available now and runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.