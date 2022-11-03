fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fox App to Stream 2022 World Cup in 4K

If you are looking forward to watching the world’s most popular sporting event in the highest possible video quality, then you are in luck. On Thursday, it was confirmed that the upcoming World Cup will be broadcast in 4K HDR in the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. That means that if you are a subscriber of Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV — you can watch the games live in 4K using your TV Everywhere credentials.

The tournament will kick off in Qatar on Sunday, Nov. 20 with the host team taking on Ecuador. All of the games will be broadcast live in the United States on FOX and FS1 with Tubi providing on-demand viewing of matches after they are completed. Peacock will be the streaming home for all World Cup matches in Spanish.

The initial Group Stage will continue from Qatar and Ecudor’s opening game until Friday, Dec. 2 with the Round of 16 launching on Saturday, Dec. 3. The World Cup quarterfinals will happen on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10; with the semifinals on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 14. The third-place match will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 and the championship game will air on Sunday, Dec. 18.

John Strong and Stu Holden will be the lead broadcast team for the tournament with Alexi Lalas, Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan, Aly Wagner, Carli Lloyd, Cobi Jones, Maurice Edu, Ian Darke, Jacqui Oatley, Tom Rinaldi, Mark Clattenburg, and Chad Johnson also on hand. For the first time ever, all announcers, analysts, and reporters will be on location for the World Cup.

Similar to other sports on FOX and FS1, fuboTV will carry all of the World Cup action on Fox in 4K directly from the fuboTV App. fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial, but to stream games in 4K as part of their $79.99 per month Elite Plan.

Those with the YouTube TV “4K Plus” Add-On, can also stream the games from their interface, but if you want to save, you can stream it from the Fox Sports App in 4K at no extra charge.

2022 World Cup Group Stage Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Channel Nov. 20 11 a.m. Qatar v Ecuador FS1 4K Nov. 21 8 a.m. England v Iran FS1 4K 11 a.m. Senegal v Netherlands FOX 4K 2 p.m. USA v Wales FOX 4K Nov. 22 5:00 AM Argentina v Saudi Arabia FS1 4K 8 a.m. Denmark v Tunisia FS1 4K 11 a.m. Mexico v Poland FOX 4K 2 p.m. France v Australia FOX 4K Nov. 23 5 a.m. Morocco v Croatia FS1 4K 8 a.m. Germany v Japan FS1 4K 11 a.m. Spain v Costa Rica FOX 4K 2 p.m. Belgium v Canada FOX 4K Nov. 24 5 a.m. Switzerland v Cameroon FS1 4K 8 a.m. Uruguay v Korea Republic FS1 4K 11 a.m. Portugal v Ghana FOX 4K 2 p.m. Brazil v Serbia FOX 4K Nov. 25 5 a.m. Wales v Iran FS1 4K 8 a.m. Qatar v Senegal FS1 4K 11 a.m. Netherlands v Ecuador FOX 4K 2 p.m. England v USA FOX 4K Nov. 26 5 a.m. Tunisia v Australia FS1 4K 8 a.m. Poland v Saudi Arabia FS1 4K 11 a.m. France v Denmark FS1 4K 2 p.m. Argentina v Mexico FS1 4K Nov. 27 5 a.m. Japan v Costa Rica FS1 4K 8 a.m. Belgium v Morocco FS1 4K 11 a.m. Croatia v Canada FS1 4K 2 p.m. Spain v Germany FS1 4K Nov. 28 5 a.m. Cameroon v Serbia FS1 4K 8 a.m. Korea Republic v Ghana FS1 4K 11 a.m. Brazil v Switzerland FOX 4K 2 p.m. Portugal v Uruguay FOX 4K Nov. 29 10 a.m. Netherlands v Qatar FOX or FS1 4K 10 a.m. Ecuador v Senegal FOX or FS1 4K 2 p.m. Iran v USA FOX 4K 2 p.m. Wales v England FS1 4K Nov. 30 10 a.m. Tunisia v France FOX or FS1 4K 10 a.m. Australia v Denmark FOX or FS1 4K 2 p.m. Poland v Argentina FOX or FS1 4K 2 p.m. Saudi Arabia v Mexico FOX or FS1 4K Dec. 1 10 a.m. Croatia v Belgium FOX or FS1 4K 10 a.m. Canada v Morocco FOX or FS1 4K 2 p.m. Japan v Spain FOX or FS1 4K 2 p.m. Costa Rica v Germany FOX or FS1 4K Dec. 2 10 a.m. Korea Republic v Portugal FOX or FS1 4K 10 a.m. Ghana v Uruguay FOX or FS1 4K 2 p.m. Cameroon v Brazil FOX or FS1 4K 2 p.m. Serbia v Switzerland FOX or FS1 4K

Both apps are available on all major streaming media players including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, iOS, Android, and your computer. In order to stream in 4K though, you will need an Apple TV 4K or a Roku device that supports 4K streaming including the latest Roku TVs, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra.

The streaming telecasts will also feature Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound — which will be supported by additional microphones around the field.