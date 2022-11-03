fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fox App to Stream 2022 World Cup in 4K
If you are looking forward to watching the world’s most popular sporting event in the highest possible video quality, then you are in luck. On Thursday, it was confirmed that the upcoming World Cup will be broadcast in 4K HDR in the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. That means that if you are a subscriber of Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV — you can watch the games live in 4K using your TV Everywhere credentials.
The tournament will kick off in Qatar on Sunday, Nov. 20 with the host team taking on Ecuador. All of the games will be broadcast live in the United States on FOX and FS1 with Tubi providing on-demand viewing of matches after they are completed. Peacock will be the streaming home for all World Cup matches in Spanish.
The initial Group Stage will continue from Qatar and Ecudor’s opening game until Friday, Dec. 2 with the Round of 16 launching on Saturday, Dec. 3. The World Cup quarterfinals will happen on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10; with the semifinals on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 14. The third-place match will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 and the championship game will air on Sunday, Dec. 18.
John Strong and Stu Holden will be the lead broadcast team for the tournament with Alexi Lalas, Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan, Aly Wagner, Carli Lloyd, Cobi Jones, Maurice Edu, Ian Darke, Jacqui Oatley, Tom Rinaldi, Mark Clattenburg, and Chad Johnson also on hand. For the first time ever, all announcers, analysts, and reporters will be on location for the World Cup.
Similar to other sports on FOX and FS1, fuboTV will carry all of the World Cup action on Fox in 4K directly from the fuboTV App. fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial, but to stream games in 4K as part of their $79.99 per month Elite Plan.
Those with the YouTube TV “4K Plus” Add-On, can also stream the games from their interface, but if you want to save, you can stream it from the Fox Sports App in 4K at no extra charge.
2022 World Cup Group Stage Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Channel
|Nov. 20
|11 a.m.
|Qatar v Ecuador
|FS1 4K
|Nov. 21
|8 a.m.
|England v Iran
|FS1 4K
|11 a.m.
|Senegal v Netherlands
|FOX 4K
|2 p.m.
|USA v Wales
|FOX 4K
|Nov. 22
|5:00 AM
|Argentina v Saudi Arabia
|FS1 4K
|8 a.m.
|Denmark v Tunisia
|FS1 4K
|11 a.m.
|Mexico v Poland
|FOX 4K
|2 p.m.
|France v Australia
|FOX 4K
|Nov. 23
|5 a.m.
|Morocco v Croatia
|FS1 4K
|8 a.m.
|Germany v Japan
|FS1 4K
|11 a.m.
|Spain v Costa Rica
|FOX 4K
|2 p.m.
|Belgium v Canada
|FOX 4K
|Nov. 24
|5 a.m.
|Switzerland v Cameroon
|FS1 4K
|8 a.m.
|Uruguay v Korea Republic
|FS1 4K
|11 a.m.
|Portugal v Ghana
|FOX 4K
|2 p.m.
|Brazil v Serbia
|FOX 4K
|Nov. 25
|5 a.m.
|Wales v Iran
|FS1 4K
|8 a.m.
|Qatar v Senegal
|FS1 4K
|11 a.m.
|Netherlands v Ecuador
|FOX 4K
|2 p.m.
|England v USA
|FOX 4K
|Nov. 26
|5 a.m.
|Tunisia v Australia
|FS1 4K
|8 a.m.
|Poland v Saudi Arabia
|FS1 4K
|11 a.m.
|France v Denmark
|FS1 4K
|2 p.m.
|Argentina v Mexico
|FS1 4K
|Nov. 27
|5 a.m.
|Japan v Costa Rica
|FS1 4K
|8 a.m.
|Belgium v Morocco
|FS1 4K
|11 a.m.
|Croatia v Canada
|FS1 4K
|2 p.m.
|Spain v Germany
|FS1 4K
|Nov. 28
|5 a.m.
|Cameroon v Serbia
|FS1 4K
|8 a.m.
|Korea Republic v Ghana
|FS1 4K
|11 a.m.
|Brazil v Switzerland
|FOX 4K
|2 p.m.
|Portugal v Uruguay
|FOX 4K
|Nov. 29
|10 a.m.
|Netherlands v Qatar
|FOX or FS1 4K
|10 a.m.
|Ecuador v Senegal
|FOX or FS1 4K
|2 p.m.
|Iran v USA
|FOX 4K
|2 p.m.
|Wales v England
|FS1 4K
|Nov. 30
|10 a.m.
|Tunisia v France
|FOX or FS1 4K
|10 a.m.
|Australia v Denmark
|FOX or FS1 4K
|2 p.m.
|Poland v Argentina
|FOX or FS1 4K
|2 p.m.
|Saudi Arabia v Mexico
|FOX or FS1 4K
|Dec. 1
|10 a.m.
|Croatia v Belgium
|FOX or FS1 4K
|10 a.m.
|Canada v Morocco
|FOX or FS1 4K
|2 p.m.
|Japan v Spain
|FOX or FS1 4K
|2 p.m.
|Costa Rica v Germany
|FOX or FS1 4K
|Dec. 2
|10 a.m.
|Korea Republic v Portugal
|FOX or FS1 4K
|10 a.m.
|Ghana v Uruguay
|FOX or FS1 4K
|2 p.m.
|Cameroon v Brazil
|FOX or FS1 4K
|2 p.m.
|Serbia v Switzerland
|FOX or FS1 4K
Both apps are available on all major streaming media players including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, iOS, Android, and your computer. In order to stream in 4K though, you will need an Apple TV 4K or a Roku device that supports 4K streaming including the latest Roku TVs, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra.
The streaming telecasts will also feature Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound — which will be supported by additional microphones around the field.
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $69.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).
fuboTV also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~38 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream soccer. It is the least expensive option to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG Sportsnet, and SportsNet NY.