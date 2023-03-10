Amazon’s Freevee Adds Six Channels, including ‘Rocky’ Franchise, ‘The Addams Family,’ More

With over 1,500 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels across the ever-expanding streaming landscape, there’s no shortage of what to watch. Now, Amazon’s free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and FAST service Freevee has given viewers even more options with the addition of six new FAST channels that highlight some incredibly popular brands from across the entertainment world. These additions join the streaming service’s 200 FAST channels.

Here are the newest FAST channels on the free streaming service:

ROCKY : For one month only, grab an exclusive ringside seat to the “Rocky” franchise on The ROCKY Channel on Freevee. Go the distance with Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) in one of the greatest sports dramas of all time.

Best of Neighbours : Ahead of the new season, the Best of Neighbours channel will feature a selection of the most legendary episodes of “Neighbours,” including a variety of episodes featuring actors Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia, and Liam Hemsworth.

Spin : Brought to you by the brand behind Spin Magazine, the Spin channel will have 24/7 streaming lineup of music documentaries, interviews, artist showcases, and music video playlists.

The Addams Family : America’s most macabre family now has their own FAST channel on Freevee. Customers can get more hilarious chills with back-to-back episodes of the original “The Addams Family” series, available to stream anytime.

Matched Married Meet : Matched Married Meet is the streaming channel dedicated exclusively to the reality dating show “Married at First Sight.” All 15 seasons of this social experiment are now available to stream. Singles from across America embark on a journey to meet the love of their lives, marrying a complete stranger and, after eight weeks of married life, making a life-changing decision – continue to stay married and start a future together, or get a divorce and go their separate ways.

Nashville Channel: This is a new streaming channel for fans of the critically acclaimed drama series about the desire to communicate, be loved, and be heard. Starring Emmy Nominee Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville” is where families are torn, hearts are broken, dreams are shattered, and the struggle to stay on top costs everyone something.

These channels join other recent additions to Freevee. In December, 11 new music channels from Vevo were added to the service, along with a dedicated MotorTrend FAST channel. In February, Freevee added The InTrouble channel, which features some of the most fascinating and difficult sports on the planet, and SportsGrid, a FAST channel that talks about sports and sports betting 24/7.

Ad-supported streaming services continue to rise. A recent report from TiVo found that 63.5% of survey respondents subscribed to at least one AVOD service, up from 60.4% in Q4 2021. Users were most interested in AVOD choices because they were less expensive, had content that was worthwhile to put up with ads for, and had content that no other service was providing. Customers listed Freevee, Pluto, Tubi, and The Roku Channel as their most-used services.