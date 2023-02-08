Amazon Freevee Adds Sports-Betting Free Streaming Channel SportsGrid

More sports content is headed to Amazon Freevee in the form of SportsGrid, a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel that talks about sports and sports betting 24/7. SportsGrid will join over 200 free linear channels on Freevee, Amazon’s FAST platform, and joins recent sports addition InTrouble and MotorTrendTV.

Freevee added InTrouble, a FAST channel dedicated to extreme sports powered by Insight TV in February, and added MotorTrend shows to the platform in December.

SportsGrid also fills a specific and growing niche among Amazon’s expanding sports content. Most of Amazon’s sports content consists of either live games or studio shows akin to ESPN’s offerings, but none of the existing original content touches on sports betting. Now, Amazon has something to appeal to the gamblers among us in SportsBet.

“It is an exciting day for the SportsGrid executive team to partner with Amazon Freevee and Prime Video services offering their millions of users access to the best destination source for sports betting news, real-time data, and expert commentary,” SportsGrid president and co-founder Louis Maione said. “We look forward to the Amazon partnership to innovate and develop new tools to engage and redefine the sports viewers’ betting experience.”

As more states continue to legalize sports gambling, demand for sports betting content grows. In its first year with legal sports betting, New York bettors wagered a total of $16.7 billion through mobile apps alone — and most other states aren’t far behind. SportsGrid has capitalized on the increased demand for sports betting content and turned the opportunity into appearances on multiple FAST platforms, popular social media channels, and its own channel on SiriusXM. Now, they can add Amazon Freevee to the list of places where viewers can find SportsGrid.

SportsGrid will be available now on Freevee throughout the United States. The FAST channel joins a number of sports-focused additions for Amazon. In addition to a growing number of live sports rights deals — most notably becoming the exclusive home of NFL “Thursday Night Football — both Freevee and Prime Video have become the home of 12 hours of original sports talk.

Amazon is also reportedly in the process of launching a standalone sports streaming service, so incorporating even more sports-focused content on its collection of streaming services bodes well for the eventual release of another Amazon streamer.