Amazon’s Freevee Adds Free Extreme Sports Channel InTrouble to Streaming Lineup

Amazon’s free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported TV (FAST) service Freevee is getting a new infusion of extreme sports. According to a report from Advanced Television, Amazon has a deal with Insight TV to distribute its exhilarating InTrouble channel.

The InTrouble channel will feature some of the most fascinating and difficult sports on the planet, including surfing monster waves, base jumping in wing suits, and motocross. It will offer series such as “Inside Moto,” “The 30/10 Challenge,” “Modern Explorers” and much more.

“Our partnership with Freevee launches our brands in front of millions of Freevee viewers searching for unique sports related shows, starring internationally known social influencers,” Insight TV’s VP of the Americas Mark Romano said. “Extending our growth in North America, we’re delighted to see that Freevee recognizes the importance of our millennial and Gen-Z audiences.”

Insight TV launched in Amsterdam in 2018 with the stated mission of connecting global communities through compelling storytelling and beautiful, authentic content. The service offers much of its content in 4K, and focuses on action sports, lifestyle, and entertainment shows from a millennial point of view.

Freevee has been expanding its high-octane programming quite a bit, recently. In mid-December, the service added a FAST channel from MotorTrendTV, which offers shows like “Hot Rod Garage,” “Engine Masters,” “Texas Metal,” and “Roadkill’s Junkyard Gold.”

Sports in general are a big draw for streaming services, which is why the addition of the InTrouble channel was a great move for Freevee. In November, the service also added a free sports channel from the live TV streaming service fuboTV, which features both original programming and some actual live sports.

Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to thousands of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live-streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee does a good job of not saturating its programming with too many ads, and users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.