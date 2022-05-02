Bravo Shows Move from Hulu to Peacock, Including ‘Housewives,’ ‘Below Deck,’ ‘Watch What Happens Live’

As part of its 2022 NewFronts presentation, Peacock announced that the NBCUniversal streamer was bringing its Bravo programming home. Previously, Bravo’s buzzy content was available on Hulu the day after it aired on cable, but starting Monday — following Sunday night’s season premiere of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” — the cabler’s shows would be staying under the NBCU corporate umbrella.

Peacock had previously had made Bravo content available after available, but not the next day. However, now Peacock Premium subscribers will be able to access both new episodes the next day and the full libraries of shows right now.

Joining the Atlanta Housewives on Peacock is “Watch What Happens Live”, “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” “Top Chef,” “Summer House,” “Kandi and the Gang,” “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Below Deck: Mediterranean,” and more.

The announcement comes after word first leaked out in February that NBCU shows would be moving from Hulu beginning this fall. However, the move brings some of NBCU’s most viral content to its fledgling streamer four to five months ahead of schedule.

“Next-day availability on Peacock expands Bravo’s reach to a whole new audience who otherwise may not have access to the network, while also giving our ‘Bravoholics’ an easy way to catch up or dig deep on past seasons of their favorite shows,” said NBCU Chairman, Entertainment Networks Frances Berwick. “Bravo viewers are some of the most loyal fans across television, and by making our shows accessible to this new demographic, we’re growing that highly engaged audience which ultimately brings more value to the Bravo brand across all our platforms.”