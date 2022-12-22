Can You Stream ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’? When Will it Be Available on Peacock?

The cat with the hat (plus boots and a sword) is back! A brand new “Puss in Boots” adventure is available in theaters now. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” could be Antonio Banderas’s final turn as the beloved feline, so this is a can’t-miss flick for kids and nostalgic parents alike.

Hailing from the beloved “Shrek” universe, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in which the charismatic, daring outlaw Puss in Boots realizes his passion for peril has taken its toll. The cat has burned through eight of his nine lives, and getting those lives back will take Puss and his friends on their grandest quest yet.

Fans have had to wait over 10 years for Puss in Boots to return to theaters, and it appears the wait was well worth it. According to Rotten Tomatoes, 96% of critics gave “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” their stamp of approval, and 94% of audiences agree.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’:

The film is perfect holiday fun for the whole family, but Universal isn’t sending the movie directly to streaming on Peacock. No date for the film’s streaming debut has been set, but other big animated releases from Universal in 2022 can offer some hints as to when you might be able to enjoy “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” at home.

Universal’s first big animated hit of the year was the kid’s novel adaptation “The Bad Guys.” That movie debuted in theaters on April 22 and arrived on Peacock 70 days later on July 1. The film took in around $250 million at the box office, which is considered very successful for an animated family film.

Universal built on that success in a big way with its next family-friendly hit of the year, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” That film banked $920 million while in theaters, setting a new record for movies released on the Fourth of July weekend. Universal waited 84 days to move the film from cinemas to streaming on Peacock.

The amount of money that “Rise of Gru” took in was a huge haul for an animated film, so it’s unlikely that “Puss in Boots” will see that kind of box office return. Still, the movie features a highly recognizable and popular character, and it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see the film match the $250 million “The Bad Guys” took in. The holiday release will likely also boost ticket sales for “Puss in Boots,” as more families have time and disposable income to enjoy a day at the movies.

Therefore, it seems most likely that “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” will see a theatrical window of about 70 days. That would bring it to streaming on or around Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Puss in Boots is one of the world’s most unpredictable cats, but that’s our best guess for when you’ll be able to stream “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on Peacock.