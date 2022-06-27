 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
VIZIO Smart TV Xumo Plex

Cinedigm Crowns the King with Free Elvis Presley Channel on Freevee, LG, VIZIO, Xumo, Plex, Sling

Joshua Thiede

Following the King of Rock and Roll’s biopic “Elvis” being released in theaters worldwide over the weekend, Cinedigm announced a channel dedicated to the life and talentes of Elvis Presley. Fans of the King can begin streaming on LG Channels, Freevee, VIZIO, Sling, Xumo, and Plex.

“Building on this expansive legacy, The Elvis Presley Channel will provide compelling programs, including exclusive and eclectic original series and specials, across a variety of concert, documentary and scripted content genres,” President of Cinedigm Digital Networks Erik Opeka said. “With the channel, we aim to not only thrill current fans and showcase Elvis’ influences and demonstrate enduring impact but to engage new generations of fans through our curated and creative program line-up.”

Elvis’s channel will feature a host of content geared toward the Elvis aficionado, including specials and films like the “Elvis '68 Comeback Special” and unedited versions of a number of broadcasts and shows. Sling TV also boasted original content for the station such as “Elvis’s Favorites,” “African American Artists that Inspired Elvis,” and Elvis-inspired lifestyle and reality programming.

Sling TV fans have had the benefit of the King's presence since June 24, along with its announcement of “Freeview Weekends” that will make certain channels available platform-wide.

Cinedigm adds the Elvis Channel to its growing library of unique content including a number of brands like AsianCrush (pan-Asian), Bloody Disgusting (horror), Cocoro (kids/family), Film Detective (classic film and TV), KMTV (K-pop), The Country Network (country music lifestyle TV), and the real-life soap opera “The Only Way is Essex.”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.