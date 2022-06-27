Cinedigm Crowns the King with Free Elvis Presley Channel on Freevee, LG, VIZIO, Xumo, Plex, Sling

Following the King of Rock and Roll’s biopic “Elvis” being released in theaters worldwide over the weekend, Cinedigm announced a channel dedicated to the life and talentes of Elvis Presley. Fans of the King can begin streaming on LG Channels, Freevee, VIZIO, Sling, Xumo, and Plex.

“Building on this expansive legacy, The Elvis Presley Channel will provide compelling programs, including exclusive and eclectic original series and specials, across a variety of concert, documentary and scripted content genres,” President of Cinedigm Digital Networks Erik Opeka said. “With the channel, we aim to not only thrill current fans and showcase Elvis’ influences and demonstrate enduring impact but to engage new generations of fans through our curated and creative program line-up.”

Elvis’s channel will feature a host of content geared toward the Elvis aficionado, including specials and films like the “Elvis '68 Comeback Special” and unedited versions of a number of broadcasts and shows. Sling TV also boasted original content for the station such as “Elvis’s Favorites,” “African American Artists that Inspired Elvis,” and Elvis-inspired lifestyle and reality programming.

Sling TV fans have had the benefit of the King's presence since June 24, along with its announcement of “Freeview Weekends” that will make certain channels available platform-wide.

Cinedigm adds the Elvis Channel to its growing library of unique content including a number of brands like AsianCrush (pan-Asian), Bloody Disgusting (horror), Cocoro (kids/family), Film Detective (classic film and TV), KMTV (K-pop), The Country Network (country music lifestyle TV), and the real-life soap opera “The Only Way is Essex.”