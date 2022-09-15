Cinedigm Launches Cineverse Streaming Service Featuring Free Niche Channels, On-Demand Options

Hoping to fill in what the company refers to as “gaps” in other major streaming services, Cinedigm launched its free Cineverse streaming service today. Originally announced earlier this month, the service’s focus is on free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, but premium subscriptions will be available as well. The Cineverse film and TV library will consist of over 46,000 video-on-demand (VOD) films and shows, with a mix of FAST channels and VOD options that are geared to specific genres.

Cineverse is hoping to capitalize on the holes that naturally pop up in search functions on other streamers by offering focused options of lesser-known content. The streamer has an impressive array of programming with unique entries in both VOD and FAST channels. The highlights include channel offerings such as Crime Hunters, Fandor, Screambox, and many others.

At launch, notable available titles include “Highlander,” “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” and Bruce Lee’s “Fist of Fury.”

The free version of the service is available across iOS, Android, and Roku apps, and Cineverse will also be available on a variety of connected TV platforms, including Samsung, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung, Vizio, and Amazon FireTV. Users will also be able to go ad-free for $2.99 per month as an add-on to the free service.

Cineverse will include fewer repeat ads than other services to start, and the company’s Matchpoint platform is a key feature of the launch. The AI-driven platform will provide ongoing user recommendations to help steer viewers toward unique content, and it will also help select ad placements so that commercials don’t interfere with program flow or occur in the middle of dialogue.

According to Cinedigm, viewers will be able to “converse” naturally with the Cineverse guide using natural speech and text, and the included search algorithms will be emotionally and contextually based. Cinedigm has also designed the system to support future features such as gaming, NFTs, etc., as the company continues to grow the platform.

On Wednesday, Vidgo became the first live TV streaming service to offer Cineverse to its customers. Cinedigm also says that the service will soon be available as a channel on Prime Video.