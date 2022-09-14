Live TV Streamer Vidgo Becomes First Platform to Add Cineverse Platform

On Wednesday, it was announced that Vidgo would become the first live TV streaming service to distribute the brand new streaming platform Cineverse. Cinedigm’s flagship streaming service will feature a full lineup of free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, along with thousands of hours of films and TV series on demand. Earlier this month, Cineverse announced that it would launch on Sept. 14 and it will arrive on Vidgo later this fall.

The initial offerings on Cineverse pull from the unique library of content and collections owned by Cinedigm, including FAST channels Fandor, RetroCrush, Screambox, Bloody Disgusting, The Bob Ross Channel, and Comedy Dynamics, among others. Fans will be able to browse a full array of branded channels, with subjects ranging from sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and anime to top choices from the independent film world.

The partnership provides subscribers to Vidgo — which is a college sports, news, and entertainment streamer — with full access to Cineverse’s extensive VOD content library, which includes over 10,000 titles and a growing array of FAST channels at no extra cost. Last week, the service announced updated features to improve the user experience as football season kicked off.

In addition to its extensive lineup of college football games, Vidgo’s viewing appeal is based on the availability of real-time TV, DVR, and on-demand capability on three devices simultaneously, all while offering these choices at an affordable price. Vidgo offers 23 of the top 35 cable channels on its service for $59.95 per month.

Sports fans will have the opportunity to explore a new world of content, with Cinedigm hoping that draws even more new viewers to Cineverse.