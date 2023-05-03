Crackle Connex Now Boasts Over 80 Million Monthly Users; Chicken Soup for the Soul Announces New Original Series

The expansion of free streaming services continues unabated. On Wednesday, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) shared some details on its ever-expanding reach and upcoming original programming at the IAB Newfronts in New York. A month after launching a new advertising sales division known as Crackle Connex, CSSE reports having an audience of over 80 million monthly active users, up 100% year-over-year.

This rapid expansion was aided by the company acquiring Redbox last May, giving CSSE an out-of-home presence, but the majority of the growth comes from the addition of over 160 channels on the company’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) services.

CSSE also benefited from the addition of Crackle and Redbox buttons on [VIZIO Smart TV] remotes, making the free streaming services even easier to access and front-of-mind for viewers. Thanks to new deals with the likes of Crunchyroll, Funimation, Vidgo, and Cinedigm, CSSE now has over 20 third-party content partners. Due to the wide-ranging agreements, CSSE platforms have a combined library of 70,000 movies and TV series to stream or rent.

While a majority of those titles are licensed from major studios, the CSSE original content pipeline isn’t slowing down. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment also announced that it is prepping several series for new or return seasons, including some series that are original to the service.

These new titles will join other original series on various CSSE platforms, including “On the Ropes,” “Snatch,” “Going From Broke,” and more. The service has content from a wide variety of different genres, and it makes an excellent addition to any household entertainment lineup.

The new titles coming or returning to Crackle soon include:

A brand-new original series “At Home” with Genevieve Gorder; Gorder has previously hosted home and lifestyle shows on TLC, HGTV and Netflix, and this new series will likely offer more of the same

A brand-new original series about the hottest new sneaker drops and the collectors that chase them, “Just For Kicks”

A new season of the hit Crackle original, “Going From Broke,” from executive producer Ashton Kutcher. This unscripted series focused on helping Americans overcome their crippling financial struggles.

The second season of the series “Inside the Black Box,” hosted by Emmy winner Joe Morton. This interview show brings fresh perspectives and insights of the entertainment industry through the experiences of people of color

The series “Pet Caves” with PetSmart, a home makeover show that features pet owners remodeling a room in their house to perfectly suit their furry best friend.

The series “Wedding Talk”, a diverse show hosted by Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski that celebrates weddings and all things related to them.

Original shows are a big draw for new subscribers, so Crackle’s decision to expand its lineup of original programming is a smart call for the service. Its competitor service The Roku Channel is also hard at work building out its slate of originals, announcing that it will add a new original docuseries on becoming a WWE superstar, as well as new Spanish-language content which will be available in the coming months.

Ratings for streaming originals may be down to start 2023, but they’re still important content cornerstones for a streaming service to have. If the industry wants to keep pace with the huge amount of original releases in 2022, it will need services like Crackle to keep them coming this year.