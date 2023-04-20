Roku Channel Announces New Original Spanish-Language Content from Jennifer Lopez, Jaime Camil, More

The Roku Channel is making an expansion of its Spanish-language content. The free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel platform is in production on four new, original Spanish-language titles, and it has announced the release date for two other series as well.

“The deep engagement we have seen within the Spanish-language content category on The Roku Channel in the U.S., as well as the exceptional growth of the service in Mexico, are all signs of the strong appetite for free ad-supported streaming amongst Spanish-speaking and bilingual audiences,” Roku’s head of content David Eilenberg said. “We’re committed to delivering high-quality, culturally relevant original programming to tens of millions of viewers, and we are thrilled to welcome such an exceptional new group of on-camera and off-camera creative voices to our Roku Originals lineup.”

The new original shows coming to The Roku Channel soon include:

“Carpe DM with Juanpa”- Can you fly a jet, ride a bull, jump a monster truck? A lot of us have these strange curiosities buried in the back of our minds or saved in our inboxes for later. Yet we do nothing.

Mexican adventurer, social media star, and actor Juanpa Zurita is out to change that. In each episode of the bilingual series “Carpe DM with Juanpa,” he will face challenges that push his body and mind to the limit all across the United States. Along the way, Juanpa will show all of us the transformative power of stepping outside your comfort zone and bringing your inner adventurer to life.

“Desde la Raíz”- “Desde la Raíz” means “from the root.” With the help of narrator and executive producer Jaime Camil, the docu-series “Desde la Raíz” explores, in its first season, the origins and meaning of quintessential Mexican products like coffee, chile, corn, and mezcal. “It’s a love letter to México and some of the country’s richest heritage and legendary commodities,” said Camil.

The Mexican-born actor-producer Jaime Camil is an international superstar and one of the most beloved Mexicans in his country, starring in award-winning films (“7 DÍAS,” “Pulling Strings,” “200 Cartas”), mega-hit telenovelas (“Por Ella Soy Eva,” “La Fea Más Bella”) and U.S. series and films including “Jane the Virgin,” “Schmigadoon!,” “KIMI,” and soon-to-be-released “SNAG.”

“Serenata De Las Estrellas”- Hosted by Julissa Bermudez, “Serenata De Las Estrellas” is a feel-good series that beautifully captures how music can lift us up.

“Serenata De Las Estrellas” enlists some of the biggest acts in Latin music to surprise deserving participants with a life-changing gift and performance that they’ll never forget. Featured artists include singer Chiquis, rapper and singer Snow Tha Product, and rock bands Los Lobos and Ozomatli.

“La Divina Comida”- Each episode of “La Divina Comida” features a celebrity opening their homes to a group of fellow competitor celebrities as they face off to prove who is the best dinner party host.

Each dinner party will feature four celebrities, the host, and three attendees. The dinner party hosts will be judged not only by their culinary skills, but also by how prepared they are to serve and receive their guests.

These shows are currently in production and should be available on The Roku Channel in the coming months.

The service also set release dates for two more series, including one from executive producer Jennifer Lopez that will be shot entirely in Spanish for the first time.

“Batalla en Abuela’s Kitchen” (Coming June 9) - Hosted by Colombian influencer Mario Ruiz, “Batalla en Abuela’s Kitchen” is a cooking competition show that challenges up-and-coming Gen-Z chefs to bring new twists to traditional Latin dishes. The young chefs must prove their culinary prowess against the kitchen’s biggest boss: ABUELA! While there is a friendly rivalry, at its heart, “Batalla en Abuela’s Kitchen” brings together multigenerational chefs through culinary traditions.

In each episode, three Gen-Z chefs face off against each other before the final two contestants compete against an experienced Abuela chef. Featured Abuela chefs include Carla Dawkins (Panama), Eneida Mascetti, (Puerto Rico), Patty Lavalle (Mexico). Chef Margarita Bernal (Colombia), Chef Adolfo Cavalie (Peru), and Chef Octavio Ortega (Mexican) serve as judges.

“Un Millón de Gracias” (Coming August 11) - “Un Millón de Gracias” is the third season of the English-language Roku Original series “Thanks a Million,” executive produced by Jennifer Lopez.

Shot entirely in Spanish for the first time, the new season features 10 grateful celebrities, who will each give away $100,000 to someone who has inspired them by being a hero to their community. The catch: That person must give half away to someone they’re grateful to, continuing the chain of kindness.