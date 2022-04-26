Cruchyroll, Google Announce Strategic, Global Partnership

Streaming Anime service Crunchyroll and Google announced the formation of a new strategic partnership on Tuesday. This multi-year deal will help Crunchyroll to scale its global reach and provide Anime to more fans than ever before.

The announcement builds on Google’s existing partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment — Crunchyroll’s parent company — that includes collaboration across Android, Google TV and Android TV OS, YouTube, and other Google-owned platforms.

“Crunchyroll is committed to aligning with technology partners who understand the DNA of our fans – how they engage, how they enjoy and how they live and breathe anime,” said Crunchyroll’s Chief Financial Officer Travis Page. “Having a partner like Google, who expertly knows how to use technology to enhance user interaction, will be critical in giving our fans the purpose-built experience they want. Google brings expertise to the table that immediately helps us achieve those ambitions.”

This news comes on the heels of several major announcements from Crunchyroll over the last few months. The platform acquired rival anime streaming service Funimation last August for $1.175 billion, fundamentally changing the entire Anime streaming landscape.

Then in February, Crunchyroll announced the availability of a new App for Nintendo Switch, giving subscribers access to over 30,000 episodes to stream or download for offline viewing. That was followed shortly by the news that Funimation’s library was finally officially available to stream on Crunchyroll.

At the end of March, Crunchyroll announced that they would be requiring a monthly or annual premium subscription in order to watch simulcast in-season shows. Previously, the streamer had allowed viewers to watch new releases on their free, ad-supported tier one week after their initial release in Japan. Now, customers must be subscribed to either a premium monthly or annual subscription to watch the episodes in season, otherwise, they will have to wait until the season wraps up to catch up on their favorite series.