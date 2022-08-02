DEAL ALERT: College Students Get $100 Off DIRECTV STREAM over 10 Months

As students head off to college in the next few weeks, many things will be changing for them as they embark upon an exciting new chapter of their lives. However, one thing that doesn’t have to change is their access to their favorite movies and TV shows. Thankfully for them, DIRECTV STREAM has the perfect deal for the entire upcoming school year.

For 10 months, the live TV streaming service is offering $10 off per month for college students. Additionally, HBO Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax are included for free for the first three months when you sign up for either a CHOICE or ULTIMATE package – an additional $160 savings.

How to Get $10 Off DIRECTV STREAM for 10 Months

Click Here to Activate The Offer.

Click “Shop Package” and sign up for either the ENTERTAINMENT, CHOICE, ULTIMATE, or PREMIER package.

Save $100 over the next 10 months.

This deal is only available to new student customers and will be available through Dec. 31, 2022.

What Regional Sports Networks does DIRECTV STREAM Carry?

Currently, DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming service that offers Bally Sports/Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and Altitude They aren’t available on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, or Sling TV.

They also are one of the select services that offer MSG, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, ROOT Sports Northwest, and NBC Sports RSNs.

Does DIRECTV STREAM have a Contract or Extra Fees?

When you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM “No Contract” Plan, your DIRECTV STREAM service will be month-to-month, so you can cancel at any time without penalty. There are also no Broadcast TV or RSN Fees.

What Features Does DIRECTV STREAM Have?

With DIRECTV STREAM, you will be able to stream 90+ channels including locals and your local RSN on their “Choice” Plan. The service includes Unlimited Streams in your home (and three while traveling).

On all of their No Contract plans, you will also get access to their Unlimited DVR. The service also includes thousands of hours of on-demand content from your favorite channels.

