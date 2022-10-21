 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Get Apple TV 4K (2021) For All-Time Low Price of JUST $99.99

Jason Gurwin

After the launch of a new Apple TV 4K last week, you can now get the last-gen 2021 Apple TV for an all-time low.

The price for the latest model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) is now just $99.99 on Amazon, down $80 from its original price tag of $179 (and $30 cheaper than the 2022 Apple TV 4K). As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ for free for new subscribers.

How To Get The Deal:

  1. Click here to activate the deal.
  2. Select “Add to Cart.”
  3. Add Shipping Information.
  4. Checkout.

While there is a new version of the Apple TV 4K, the last generation is still plenty capable. One of the biggest benefits is that it includes an Ethernet port, which now is only in the higher-end $149.99 version of the updated Apple TV 4K. Also, the remote includes a lightning port instead of USB-C, if you haven’t made the jump quite yet.

Just like the newer version, it includes support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision (but doesn’t for HDR10+) and has built-in Siri support, allowing users to search and control apps using their voice. The biggest benefit of the new Apple TV 4K is that it includes a faster A15 Bionic chip and 4GB RAM, compared to the older version’s A12 Bionic and 3GB RAM.

Apple TV 4K (2021) Specs:

  • Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound.
  • A12 Bionic chip gives a big boost to audio, video, and graphics, for even better gaming and app experiences.
  • 4K High Frame Rate HDR with Dolby Vision for fluid, crisp video.
  • Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+.
  • The latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.
  • More ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.
  • The new Siri Remote with touch-enabled click pad.
  • Private listening with up to two sets of AirPods.
  • Use AirPlay to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac on your TV.
  • Get a live view of your HomeKit-enabled cameras and control your smart home accessories.
