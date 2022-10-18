Apple Unveils New Generation of Apple TV 4K Devices Available Now for Preorder

The third generation of Apple TV 4K is arriving, and it’s the most powerful iteration of the device yet. The new model of Apple’s digital media player is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which will allow for “faster performance and more fluid gameplay,” according to Apple. Apple TV 4K Gen 3 also now supports HDR 10+, meaning it will offer greater brightness, contrast, and color accuracy.

Apple’s new 4K device will still feature a Siri-powered remote and will integrate with other Apple devices around the home. The new Siri remote does offer one big change over past Apple TV devices as it now utilizes a USB-C port to charge instead of a Lightning adapter. The new Siri remote also does not come with a remote finder, which many had speculated might be included.

There are two sizes of the new Apple 4K device coming to retailers. The first offers 64 GB and Wi-Fi connectivity only. The second comes in at 128 GB and includes ethernet connectivity as well as Wi-Fi, as well as Thread mesh networking protocol to connect even more smart home accessories. The 64 GB model retails for $129 — a savings of $60 over the previous generation’s 64 GB model, while the 128 GB model will run $149. Both are available to order now, and will ship beginning Nov. 4.

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing Bob Borchers said. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

The new 4K media player from Apple will be powered internally by tvOS 16, which rolled out in September. tvOS 16 offers cross-device connectivity which allows Apple TV apps to leverage information from other Apple devices. That means that Apple TV apps could display motion sensor data from an Apple Watch directly onto their TV or MacBook screen. Alternatively, an iPhone could become a “second screen” that syncs with what audiences are watching on TV; similarly, customers who use their Apple TV 4K for gaming could use an iPad as an additional screen.

With the launch of these new 4K devices, the tech giant is retiring the Apple TV HD line of products.