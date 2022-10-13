DEAL ALERT: Get Peacock Premium for Just $19.99 for an Entire Year (60% Off)

Want to stream the latest NBC and Bravo shows, “The Office,” “Sunday Night Football,” Premier League soccer, Notre Dame football, or every WWE premiere event?

Through Nov. 19, new subscribers to Peacock can get 60% off their next year of service, meaning that they can stream Peacock Premium for just $1.66 per month when they prepay $19.99 for the year. The offer is only valid for a limited time, so you have to hurry.

How to Get 60% Off Peacock Premium

Click here to Activate The Deal

Click “Get Offer” to select Peacock Premium.

Select “Annual Plan.”

Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

What Can You Watch with Peacock Premium?

Peacock Premium includes 15,000 hours of programming including next-day access to the current season of all NBCU series, early access to late-night shows, Peacock Originals, and live sports like Premier League Soccer, “Sunday Night Football,” “MLB Sunday Morning Leadoff,” the WWE Network, Notre Dame football, the Ryder Cup, and the Olympics.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock has original series including shows like “Rutherford Falls,” “Belair,” and “Dr. Death,” as well as many classic shows like “The Office,” “Modern Family,” “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order: SVU” and “Chicago Fire.”

Peacock is now the streaming home for all NBC, Bravo, USA Network, and other NBCUniversal programming. With next-day access to originals and less than five minutes of ads on its premium tier, a 60% discount has a lot to offer incoming viewers. New additions to the streamer include Bravo series such as “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Top Chef” and “Watch What Happens,” as well as upcoming new releases such as “Winter House” and “Below Deck Med.”