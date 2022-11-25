DEAL ALERT: Get Your 5 Weeks of Philo For Just $5 For Black Friday 2022

Philo announced their 2022 Black Friday & Cyber Monday promo today and it’s a great deal if you want to try the service for the first time.

Through Wednesday, November 30th, you will get 80% OFF your first month ($20 savings), after a 7-Day Free Trial with Promo Code: thanks.

With the deal, you’ll have access to 60+ channels of Live TV, including A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and VH1. With the promo code, you can watch the entire season of Yellowstone Season 5 for just $5.

How to Get a Month of Philo for $5

Click Here to activate the 80% off offer. Click “I Have a Redemption Code” and enter the code “thanks.” Enter your mobile number or email. Add your payment information. Subscribe for your 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $25 / month philo.com Get Your First Month of Philo For Just $5 (80% OFF), After 7-Day Free Trial w/ Code: thanks.

How Much Does Philo cost?

Normally, Philo costs $25 a month (only $5 for your first month with this promo), after a 7-Day Free Trial. But, unlike cable there are no extra fees and no contracts, so you can cancel anytime.

Compared to cable and other services like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, you could save as much as $45 a month.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream Philo?

Philo works on most major streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast (from Android), iOS, Android, and your computer.

Does Philo Include a DVR? How Many Devices Can You Use Simultaneously?

Cloud DVR & On-Demand Includes Unlimited DVR which includes the ability to fast-forward through ads. You can also watch thousands of hours of on-demand TV shows and movies. Max Streams Includes up to 3 Simultaneous Streams. You can create different user profiles for various people in your family.

What Channels Can I Watch with Philo?

For just $25 a month, you’ll get 18 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels.

Philo offers A&E, AccuWeather, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, AXS TV, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar, Cheddar Big News, CLEO TV, CMT, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Crime & Investigation, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, Food Network, FYI, G4, Great American Family, GetTV, Great American Country, GSN, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Heroes & Icons, HGTV, History, IFC, INSP, Investigation Discovery, Law&Crime, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, LOGO, Magnolia Network, MeTV, MotorTrend Network, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, OWN, Paramount Network, PeopleTV, PlayersTV, Revolt, Science, Start TV, Story Television, SundanceTV, Tastemade, TeenNick, TLC, Travel Channel, TV Land, TV One, UPtv, VH1, Vice TV, and WE tv.

Top Cable Channels on Philo