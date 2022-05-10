DEAL ALERT: Get Paramount+ & Showtime Bundle For Just $9.99 a Month (~40% OFF)
If you’ve been looking to save by bundling Paramount+ and Showtime, now is the chance. Paramount has dropped the price of the Showtime/Paramount+ Bundle to just $9.99 a month (normally $11.99 a month).
For a limited time, subscribers can save nearly 40% when they sign-up for the Paramount+ and Showtime. When bundling SHOWTIME ($10.99/mo.) with the Paramount+ Essential Plan ($4.99), you will now only pay $9.99 a month, or $12.99 a month with the Paramount+ Premium Plan ($9.99).
For an annual subscription, customers can save even more with the Showtime + Paramount+ Essential package running just $99.99 per year (or the equivalent of $8.33 per month) and the Premium package costing $129.99 annually (which breaks down to an average of $10.83 per month).
Paramount+Showtime Bundle Pricing
Monthly Bundles
- Paramount+ Essential and Showtime: $9.99 (38% OFF)
- Paramount+ Premium Ad-Free and Showtime: $12.99 (39% OFF)
Annual Bundles
- Paramount+ Essential and Showtime: $99.99 ($8.33/mo.)
- Paramount+ Premium Ad-Free and Showtime: $129.99 ($10.83/mo.)
Standalone Pricing
- Paramount+ Essential ($4.99) and Showtime ($10.99): $15.98
- Paramount+ Premium Ad-Free ($9.99) and Showtime ($10.99): $20.98
The good news is, those with the bundle will soon be able to access the promised integration of the services from a single interface.
These deals will remain in place as long as the accounts remain active and mirror the introductory prices that the streamers offered before setting an official price last October.
Additionally, new subscribers will also be able to enjoy a one-week free trial before being billed.
What is the Difference Between Essential and Premium with the SHOWTIME bundle?
The Paramount+ Essential service provides:
- Tens of thousands of episodes & movies
- NFL on CBS & top soccer
- Limited ads
- 24/7 live news with CBSN
- SHOWTIME originals, movies & sports
The Paramount+ Premium service offers:
- Tens of thousands of episodes & movies
- NFL on CBS, top soccer & more sports
- No ads except live TV & a few shows
- 24/7 live news with CBSN
- SHOWTIME originals, movies & sports
- Your local CBS station live
- Download your shows to watch later
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service's inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
SHOWTIME
SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Billions, Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Black Monday, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.
With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.
SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.
You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.