DEAL ALERT: Get Paramount+ & Showtime Bundle For Just $9.99 a Month (~40% OFF)

If you’ve been looking to save by bundling Paramount+ and Showtime, now is the chance. Paramount has dropped the price of the Showtime/Paramount+ Bundle to just $9.99 a month (normally $11.99 a month).

For a limited time, subscribers can save nearly 40% when they sign-up for the Paramount+ and Showtime. When bundling SHOWTIME ($10.99/mo.) with the Paramount+ Essential Plan ($4.99), you will now only pay $9.99 a month, or $12.99 a month with the Paramount+ Premium Plan ($9.99).

For an annual subscription, customers can save even more with the Showtime + Paramount+ Essential package running just $99.99 per year (or the equivalent of $8.33 per month) and the Premium package costing $129.99 annually (which breaks down to an average of $10.83 per month).

Paramount+Showtime Bundle Pricing

Monthly Bundles

Paramount+ Essential and Showtime: $9.99 (38% OFF)

Paramount+ Premium Ad-Free and Showtime: $12.99 (39% OFF)

Annual Bundles

Paramount+ Essential and Showtime: $99.99 ($8.33/mo.)

Paramount+ Premium Ad-Free and Showtime: $129.99 ($10.83/mo.)

Standalone Pricing

Paramount+ Essential ($4.99) and Showtime ($10.99): $15.98

Paramount+ Premium Ad-Free ($9.99) and Showtime ($10.99): $20.98

The good news is, those with the bundle will soon be able to access the promised integration of the services from a single interface.

These deals will remain in place as long as the accounts remain active and mirror the introductory prices that the streamers offered before setting an official price last October.

Additionally, new subscribers will also be able to enjoy a one-week free trial before being billed.

What is the Difference Between Essential and Premium with the SHOWTIME bundle?