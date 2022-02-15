Showtime Subscriptions to Be Accessible Within Paramount+ Starting This Summer

ViacomCBS is following the bundling express, chugging on a track to a mega streaming service with double the content. Or so they hope. While subscribers have been able to get a bundle of Paramount+ and Showtime, they will be able to access Showtime within the Paramount+ app. Starting this summer, the all-in-one bundle will be $12 a month (or $15 without ads). The bundle has existed since last fall, but this will allow users to stay within one app to access both libraries.

If you’d like to subscribe to standalone Showtime, that will still be an option. Ads will not be served prior to Showtime content on either platform.

Bundle strategies aren’t new. Disney’s bundle rolled out in 2020 and grouped together Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. WarnerMedia and Discovery will join hands soon enough, in a $43 billion deal that will likely bundle HBO Max and discovery+. Amazon Prime Video has hundreds of add-ons, thus, is predicated on bundling. Apple TV+ is also leaning into bundling on a broader scale, aggregating its new video streaming outlet with various other services, from music to fitness to cloud storage.

Like Disney, Paramount+ and Showtime will have to deal with the roadblock of parental controls as Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” doesn’t exactly mesh well with “PAW Patrol.”

