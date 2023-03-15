 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV Sues Nexstar, Claiming Collusion With Owners of Local Stations to Manipulate Retransmission Fees

David Satin

The relationship between pay-TV distributors and local channels can get complicated, and sometimes messy. DIRECTV and Nexstar, the largest television station owner in the United States, are certainly relearning that lesson now. DIRECTV has filed a lawsuit against Nexstar in U.S. District Court, claiming the company is colluding with smaller station owners to manipulate retransmission fees.

DIRECTV alleges that Nexstar has conspired with Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting, two smaller independent station owners. The claim is that these three station owners are violating federal law that prohibits station owners from having two or more stations in a designated market if their service areas overlap.

The satellite TV company provided a list of ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC affiliates across the country that it claims have been affected by this scheme. All of these affiliates are blacked out to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-Verse customers in these markets, as the company has refused to pay the higher retransmission fees it alleges Nexstar, White Knight, and Mission colluded to demand.

Among several other examples, the suit alleges that the trio of station owners routinely share confidential rates and other financial information through a single agent who can’t keep the details of one contract straight from another, closely align their respective blackout dates, and duplicate their public responses to the media to manipulate viewers and betray the public trust once they unilaterally pull their station signals.

A Nexstar spokesperson said this week that the three companies “are in full compliance with FCC rules, and each station group independently negotiates its own retransmission consent agreements with its cable, satellite, and telco partners.”

5-Day Trial
directv.com/stream

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. The service is the new name of AT&T TV is available without a contract or extra fees.

All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery (Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, etc.), Disney (ESPN, Disney Channel, etc), NBCU (Bravo, MSNBC, NBCSN, etc.), WarnerMedia (TNT, TBS, CNN, etc.), ViacomCBS (MTV, Comedy Central, etc.), and Hallmark.

DIRECTV STREAM starts at $74.99 / month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $99.99 / month, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for three months. They also have have an Ultimate ($109.99) for 130 channels and Premier ($154.99) for 140 channels. In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN Fee or Broadcast TV fee.

The service now includes an Unlimited DVR on all plans and Unlimited simultaneous at-home streams.

5-Day Trial
$74.99+ / month
directv.com/stream

Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

This is not the only dispute over fees that DIRECTV is currently mired in. The satellite provider also finds itself in a carriage dispute with right-wing news outlet Newsmax, and has dropped its linear channel NewsmaxTV over a refusal to pay what it considers an exorbitant carriage fee.

More carriage disputes of this nature are cropping up all over the pay-TV ecosystem. fuboTV recently dropped local CBS in more than 150 markets in the U.S., though a new deal between the network and the live TV streaming service is making its way to affiliates for approval now.

No such deal has been struck between Hulu and Sinclair Broadcasting Group, however. Sinclair owns a set of 34 ABC affiliates that were recently removed from Hulu + Live TV in a similar quarrel, and there is currently no timetable for their return.

As cord-cutting accelerates across the United States, and the world, there will be more of these types of disputes and allegations between media companies. Each is trying to bring in as much profit as it can before pay TV is gone forever, and they don’t mind stepping on each others’ toes if it means the possibility of scraping up a million dollars more here or there.

What Local Channels Are Involved in DIRECTV’s Lawsuit?

Nielsen DMA Station Network STATION OWNER
Abilene, TX KTAB CBS Nexstar Media
Abilene, TX KRBC NBC Mission Broadcasting
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY WTEN ABC Nexstar Media
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY WXXA FOX Mission Broadcasting
Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM KRQE CBS Nexstar Media
Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM KRQE-D2 FOX Nexstar Media
Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM KWBQ CW Mission Broadcasting
Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM KASY MNT Mission Broadcasting
Amarillo, TX KAMR NBC Nexstar Media
Amarillo, TX KCIT FOX Mission Broadcasting
Baton Rouge, LA WBRL-CD CW Nexstar Media
Baton Rouge, LA WGMB FOX Nexstar Media
Baton Rouge, LA WVLA NBC White Knight Broadcasting
Billings, MT KSVI ABC Nexstar Media
Billings, MT KHMT FOX Mission Broadcasting
Burlington, VT WFFF FOX Nexstar Media
Burlington, VT WVNY ABC Mission Broadcasting
Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL WHBF CBS Nexstar Media
Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL KGCW CW Nexstar Media
Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL KLJB FOX Mission Broadcasting
Erie, PA WJET ABC Nexstar Media
Erie, PA WFXP FOX Mission Broadcasting
Evansville, IN WEHT ABC Nexstar Media
Evansville, IN WTVW CW Mission Broadcasting
Joplin-Pittsburg, KS KSNF NBC Nexstar Media
Joplin-Pittsburg, KS KODE ABC Mission Broadcasting
Lansing, MI WLNS CBS Nexstar Media
Lansing, MI WLAJ ABC Mission Broadcasting
Lansing, MI CW CW Mission Broadcasting
Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KARZ MNT Nexstar Media
Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KARK NBC Nexstar Media
Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KASN CW Mission Broadcasting
Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KLRT FOX Mission Broadcasting
Lubbock, TX KLBK CBS Nexstar Media
Lubbock, TX KAMC ABC Mission Broadcasting
Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR KARD FOX Nexstar Media
Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR KTVE NBC Mission Broadcasting
Odessa-Midland, TX KMID ABC Nexstar Media
Odessa-Midland, TX KPEJ FOX Mission Broadcasting
Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA WPRI CBS Nexstar Media
Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA CW CW Mission Broadcasting
Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA WNAC FOX Mission Broadcasting
Rockford, IL WQRF FOX Nexstar Media
Rockford, IL WTVO ABC Mission Broadcasting
Rockford, IL MNT MNT Mission Broadcasting
Shreveport, LA KSHV MNT Nexstar Media
Shreveport, LA KTAL NBC Nexstar Media
Shreveport, LA KMSS FOX Mission Broadcasting
Springfield, MO KRBK FOX Nexstar Media
Springfield, MO KOZL MNT Nexstar Media
Springfield, MO KOLR CBS Mission Broadcasting
Terre Haute, IN WTWO NBC Nexstar Media
Terre Haute, IN WAWV ABC Mission Broadcasting
Tyler-Longview, TX KETK NBC Nexstar Media
Tyler-Longview, TX KFXK FOX White Knight Broadcasting
Utica, NY WFXV FOX Nexstar Media
Utica, NY WUTR ABC Mission Broadcasting
Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK KJBO-LP MNT Nexstar Media
Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK KFDX NBC Nexstar Media
Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK KJTL FOX Mission Broadcasting
Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA WBRE NBC Nexstar Media
Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA WYOU CBS Mission Broadcasting
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.