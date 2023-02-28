DirecTV, Newsmax Point Fingers via Dueling Websites Over Who is Most Responsible for Network’s Removal

It’s a “DirecTV said, Newsmax said” situation, and things are only escalating. In late January, DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM dropped conservative news channel NewsmaxTV over a carriage dispute, and for the past month, both sides have doubled down on their positions and are finger-pointing over who is actually to blame over the service disruption.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

The conflict arose from DIRECTV’s refusal to pay Newsmax’s carriage costs because the satellite and streaming service claimed that it would have to increase customer prices. Currently, Newsmax makes its content free to all viewers, but is looking to pivot to a traditional carriage and subscription business model. Instead of being the first platform to pay for Newsmax content, DIRECTV chose to no longer make the channel available to its 13 million pay-TV and streaming subscribers. Given the fact that DIRECTV STREAM just recently raised its rates, adding another increase wouldn’t be ideal for the service.

Newsmax has announced that in April, it will be moving away from providing its content for free via its website and streaming apps. This move away from being a completely free service is part of the strategic shift that has put the cable network at odds with DIRECTV. On its website, the satellite provider argues that the news network is making its programming more difficult than any other provider.

“Newsmax plans to deplatform its own free streaming service by charging fees for what is currently offered for free – cutting off access to over 55 million Americans without paid TV,” DIRECTV says.

Both DIRECTV and Newsmax have launched campaigns to put the other side in a negative light over the breakup, including the launch of websites designed to get their sides of the story out. At TheTVTruth.com, DIRECTV claims that Newsmax declined to allow the satellite and streaming company to continue airing its programming while the company negotiated to renew the network. The company alleges that the news network is demanding tens of millions of dollars in licensing costs in order for DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM to carry the channel.

The removal, according to DIRECTV, was a commercial choice that was in no way influenced by politics. On both its satellite and streaming platforms, added the provider a different conservative news platform The First, just two days after Newsmax left the service emphasizing that the company’s differences with the news outlet were economic, not political.

“Newsmax made unreasonable demands that would force DIRECTV customers to fund the network’s shift from a free nationwide streaming service to one that will require a pay TV subscription,” the company said in early February. “Since we would not agree to Newsmax’s demand to pay them tens of millions of dollars in licensing fees, DIRECTV was no longer permitted by Newsmax to air its content.”

Newsmax, for its part, said on IWantNewsmax.com that DIRECTV censored the network despite it being the reported fourth highest-rated cable news channel reaching 25 million Americans on its website. Newsmax noted this is the second conservative channel that DIRECTV has de-platformed in the past year after it canceled OAN last year. Newsmax alleges that DIRECTV carries 22 low-rated, liberal news channels — though doesn’t specify which channels it is referring to — and that despite “big licensing fees,” none have been de-platformed.

Newsmax says it is the only “real conservative channel” that brings full coverage of Congress, the White House, and politics to viewers. The company alleges that DIRECTV demanded that Newsmax receive zero cable license fees, which is how the channel has operated since launch.

Newsmax has issued a call to arms for its viewers to “fight this censorship by calling DIRECTV and demand they bring Newsmax back on … DIRECTV claims they want Newsmax back on – but so far DIRECTV has not changed its position of ‘zero fees’ and its other demands made upon Newsmax.”

DIRECTV, though, is still interested in bringing Newsmax back — albeit under the right circumstances — despite all of the mudslinging and fighting.

“DIRECTV is disappointed by Newsmax’s position,” the company said in February. “We prefer Newsmax had never left and remain interested in bringing Newsmax back under the right financial terms.”