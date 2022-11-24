Every 2022 Black Friday Streaming Sale: Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock Disney+, Philo, Sling TV, Paramount+, Discovery+, and More - Complete List (2022)

Black Friday deals for 2022 are here and they bring an incredible slate of deals for cord-cutters. Whether you want live TV channels or on-demand entertainment, you can get a steal today.

We’ve pulled together a list of some amazing 2022 Black Friday deals on your favorite streaming services, so check them out and save some money. The absolute best deals this year are Hulu for just $1.99 per month for the next 12 months and Peacock Premium for (buy-link peacock text: just $0.99 monthly) for an entire year.

But, there are some other awesome deals on the best streaming services online like Philo, Sling TV, Discovery+, Paramount+, NBA League Pass, and others.

We’ve combed through all the coupons, promotions, deals, and discounts to find you the best bargains for Black Friday 2022. We don’t want to waste your time, so if it isn’t a good deal, we didn’t include it.

This should pair nicely with some of the killer deals we've seen on streaming devices from Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

Hulu Black Friday Deals

Get 12 Months of Hulu for $1.99 per Month (75% OFF)

Hulu has a very special Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal for just $1.99 per month for an entire year. This is available to new and returning subscribers who haven’t had Hulu for the last month. The offer ends on Monday, Nov. 30, so hop on it if you don’t want to miss it.

Get 12 Months of Disney+ & Hulu for $4.98 per Month (75% OFF)

Once you sign-up for the Hulu Black Friday Deal, you’ll be eligible to add Disney+ for just $2.99 a month.

Go to Your Profile in top right

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons” in the middle column

Scroll to the “Add-Ons” section

Select “Exclusive Offer: Disney+ for $2.99/mo.”

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the Disney+ App

Peacock Black Friday Deals

Get 12 Months of Peacock Premium for $0.99 per Month (80% OFF)

Just in time for Black Friday 2022, new and returning subscribers to Peacock can get 80% off their next year of service, meaning that they can stream Peacock Premium for just $0.99 per month for the next year. The deal is month-to-month, so you can cancel at any time.

The offer is only valid through Cyber Monday (Nov 28), so you have to hurry.

With Peacock, you can stream the latest NBC and Bravo shows, live Hallmark channels, “The Office,” “Sunday Night Football,” Premier League soccer, Notre Dame football, every WWE PPV event, and every World Cup match in Spanish.

How to Get 80% Off Peacock Premium

Click Here to Activate The Deal.

Select “Get Started.”

Select Peacock Premium Monthly Plan.

Apply Promo Code: “SAVEBIG” at Checkout.

Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

Philo Black Friday Deals

Get One Month of Philo for $5, After Seven-Day Free Trial (80% OFF)

From Black Friday through Wednesday, Nov. 30, Philo is offering 80% off your first month (a $20 savings), after a seven-day free trial with promo code: thanks.

With the deal, you’ll have access to 60+ channels of live TV, including A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and VH1. With the promo code, you can watch the entire season of “Yellowstone” Season 5 for just $5.

How to Get a Month of Philo for $5

Click here to activate the 80% off offer. Click “I Have a Redemption Code” and enter the code “thanks.” Enter your mobile number or email. Add your payment information. Subscribe for your seven-day free trial.

Sling TV Black Friday Deals

Get $10 Off, a Free Lifestyle Extra, and a Free Amazon Fire Stick Lite

Through November 27th, you can get $10 OFF Your first month of Sling TV and Free Fire TV Stick Lite ($29.99 value).

On top of that, you’ll get DVR Plus (200 Hour DVR), Lifestyle Extra, which includes Hallmark, and their Premium Pass, which includes Showtime, Epix, and STARZ for free for a month. In total, you are getting $65 in freebies including the device.

With the deal, you can choose either Sling Orange or Blue for just $30, which is a great option to stream live sports on ESPN (Sling Orange) or FOX, FS1, or the NFL Network (Sling Blue). Sling is the least expensive way to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

If you don’t have a streaming device, this is a great way to get a device for free.

HBO Max Black Friday Deals

Get Three Months of HBO Max For $1.99 per Month

If you want to binge “House of The Dragon” on the cheap, this is your chance. Through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, you can get HBO Max with Ads for just $1.99 per month, down from the normal $9.99 monthly price.

How to Get HBO Max for $1.99/mo.

Click Here to activate the offer.

Click “Sign Up Now.”

Create Your Account.

Select the HBO Max with Ads.

Add Your Payment Information.

Click “Start Subscription.”

Paramount+ Black Friday Deals

Get 50% off One Year of Paramount+

Through Cyber Monday, Paramount+ is offering 50% off an entire year of Paramount+ with the code “BFCM50.” With the discount, you can get the streamer’s Essential Plan for just over $2 per month or a bundle with Showtime for just $4.99 a month, when pre-paid annually. If you don’t want to sign-up for an entire year, you can also get a 30-day free trial with the code “TULSAKING.”

How to Get 50% OFF Paramount+ & Showtime

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Continue.”

Select the Checkbox to Display Annual Plans.

Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free.”

Create or Log Into Your Paramount+ Account.

If it’s not already added, use code BFCM50.

Add payment and select “Start Paramount+.”

Disney+ Black Friday Deals

Get One Year of Disney+ for $79.99 (~30% OFF)

This is also your last chance to get the Disney+ Annual Plan at its current price of $79.99. Starting Dec. 8, it will cost $109.99 to get an entire year of the Disney streaming service.

If you’re willing to pre-pay for a year of Disney+ ($79.99), you can save $30 over the new price, which nets out to $6.66 a month. This is also a good way to lock in your rate and avoid the price hike for another year.

Prime Video Black Friday Deals

Get 2 Months of Prime Video Channels For $1.99/mo.

Amazon is offering major discounts over 15 different streaming services through Amazon Prime Video Channels ahead of Black Friday 2022. You can see a full list here.

Roku Channel Black Friday Deals

Get 2 Months of Roku Subscriptions For $0.99/mo.+

If you’re looking to try a new streaming service for Black Friday 2022, Roku is offering discounts on over 20 streaming services. Through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for as low as $0.99, meaning that services will be up to 80% off. The deals include services like AMC+, BET+, Cinemax, discovery+, Fox Nation, and more. You can get a full list here.

STARZ Black Friday Deals

$5 for Three Months of STARZ

You can get three months of Starz for only $5 per month for Black Friday 2022. This means you’ll be able to watch the latest STARZ Originals like “The Serpent Queen,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Heels,” and “City of Lies.”

You can also stream STARZ hits “American Gods,” “Outlander,” “Power,” “Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Vida,” and “Howards End,” as well as films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Ghostbuster Afterlife,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

How to Get Three Months of STARZ for $5

Click here to activate the offer.

After it redirects, add your email and Claim Offer.

Complete Sign-Up.

NBA League Pass Black Friday Deals

$50 For the Entire Season

If you’ve been waiting to sign-up for NBA League Pass, they are making it awfully temping this Black Friday. Until Cyber Monday Nov. 28, you can get 50% off NBA League Pass. This is the biggest discount they’ve ever offered on NBA League Pass.

How to Get a 50% OFF NBA League Pass

Click here to activate the offer.

Select “NBA League Pass.”

Create Your Account.

Complete Payment.

Showtime Black Friday Deals

$3.99 per Month for Six Months, After 30-Day Free Trial

For Black Friday 2022, you can get Showtime for free for 30 days. After that, you’ll pay just $3.99 per month for six months. That means that you can get half a year of SHOWTIME for just $24, which is a savings of 64% over the regular price of $10.99 per month.

How to Get 6 Months of Showtime for $3.99 per Month

Click here to activate the deal.

Click “Start Your Free Trial.”

Choose an e-mail and password.

Enter your information and payment details to complete the sign-up process.

Plex Pass Black Friday Deals

25% off a Lifetime Plex Pass ($89.99)

Through Cyber Monday 2022, Nov. 28, Plex users can get lifetime access to their Plex Pass for only $89.99. Plex Pass is normally $4.99 per month, $40 per year, or $120 for life and gives you the best of Plex, with exclusive (and often early access) to premium features.

Some of those include downloads, advanced user controls, HDR tone mapping, Plex Dash, Plexamp, and trailers and extras. For live TV streamers, you can use Plex Pass to watch and record live TV from your OTA antenna when you connect an OTA tuner to your Plex server (which can be loaded on a device like NVIDIA SHIELD).

How to Get Plex Pass for $89.99

Click Here to activate the offer.

Create or Login to Account.

Select “Lifetime” Plan.

Add Promo Code: FANFRIDAY22 at Checkout.

Complete Purchase.

discovery+ Black Friday Deals

Get Three Months of discovery+ for $0.99 per Month

For Black Friday 2022, you can get three months of discovery+ for just $0.99 per month. This is the best offer the streamer has had since it launched. With this deal, you can watch your favorite shows from networks including Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, TLC, and Magnolia Network. Catch up on “90-Day Fiancé,” “Fixer Upper,” and more.

AMC+ Black Friday Deals

$1.99 per Month for Two Months

You can get AMC+ through Prime Video Channels for just $1.99 per month for your first two months. The service normally costs $8.99 monthly, meaning that with this deal, you’ll get over 70% in savings. AMC+ includes access to AMC content ad-free, along with SHUDDER, Sundance Now, BBC America, and IFC Films Unlimited.

Epix Black Friday Deals

$1.99 per Month for Two Months

EPIX delivers a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises. EPIX also has recent Hollywood hits “No Time to Die” and “House of Gucci.”

VIX+ Black Friday Deals

$1.99 per Month for Two Months

ViX+ offers the most Spanish-language content of any streamer in the world. If you haven’t tried it before, get your first two months of ViX+ through Prime Video Channels for just $1.99 per month.